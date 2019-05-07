3 Reasons to Tune Up Your New York Air Conditioner Before Summer

"Getting your HVAC unit regularly serviced can prevent it from failing during the times you need it most, and it can also save tremendous amounts of money that would be better spent on summer vacations," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "There are a number of reasons why HVAC tune-ups should be on every responsible homeowner's list of routine annual maintenance, and we want our New York neighbors to enjoy their summer without the hassle of air conditioning failures."

The Petri Plumbing & Heating team offers these three reasons why homeowners should consider getting their air conditioner serviced this spring:

Keep the cold air blowing on a hot day – The most obvious reason for regular maintenance is to make sure the air conditioning doesn't stop working when temperatures rise. Most HVAC units experience problems when they work under heightened strain, such as when outside temps are very high or very low. This means that the majority of air conditioning units that break down do so when it's very hot. Making sure to schedule a tune-up prior to powering on a unit after summer arrives can keep a home's occupants from being without AC on a sweltering day.

