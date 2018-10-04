3 Scary Effective Halloween Digital Marketing Ideas from Internet Marketing Agency fishbat

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help businesses develop effective marketing strategies that take advantage of seasonal trends, internet marketing agency fishbat shares 3 scary effective Halloween digital marketing ideas.

There are basic marketing ideas that work year-round, such as search engine optimization or proper social media management, but holidays can be an effective time to give a business a big boost in brand promotion.

With Halloween around the corner, here are 3 tips to take advantage of the festivities with clever and effective marketing.

"Decorate" Social Media. Social media is an excellent way to connect to customers, but many businesses make the mistake of keeping their profile static. Changing the design up from time to time can be an effective way to make the business seem livelier and more fun, and holidays like Halloween are an excellent time to do that. Consider changing some colors on profile images to black and orange, and add in some graphics with cobwebs or jack o' lanterns. It's a great time to be creative and decorate the page the same way that a homeowner would their house. This same advice applies to the company website, and ideally a company will tackle both of these areas for the maximum exposure.

Offer a Seasonal Discount. Even if your brand has nothing to do with Halloween, it's a great time to offer a sale or discount on products or services. Tying together a social media design revamp with a limited-time deal is an excellent way to get new eyes on a product or convince previous customers to buy again. The lower profits should be more than offset by the increased traffic, and having a greater customer base can lead to repeat buyers in the future - extending the benefits of a seasonal sale far beyond Halloween.

Hold a Costume Contest. A large part of Halloween is dressing up, and an incredibly cost-effective way to give a brand a little boost is to take advantage of that aspect with a costume contest. Offering a great prize to a few lucky winners doesn't cost much, and the exposure will more than pay for the cost. It's important, however, that any contest be designed to tie back into the company. Require actions like liking the page, tagging friends, or sharing the post or tweet with a specific campaign hashtag in order to ensure that the business sees the growth it needs to make the contest a financial success.

ABOUT FISHBAT

Online marketing firm fishbat is a full-service digital marketing agency that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses. Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

