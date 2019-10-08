3 SIDED CUBE launch Ignite - a movement to change the UK’s broken recycling process.

3 SIDED CUBE believe the solution lies in the creation of a circular plastic economy. The aim of Ignite is to drive retailers and brands to take notice of the challenge and the consumer groundswell of opinion on the issue.

As a renowned tech for good agency, 3 SIDED CUBE is the propelling force behind Ignite. The agency has been using technology to solve global challenges for over 10 years.

Launched on 17/09/19, Ignite already has over 50,000 people backing the movement, with thousands joining every day by following the Ignite Facebook and Instagram. This is just the beginning, a roadmap of technical tools for the solution-focussed consumer will follow, starting with an app to change the way we manage recycling in our homes.

Today's consumers need to be equipped with more knowledge on recycling to really make a difference, 3 SIDED CUBE believe that empowering shoppers with the ability to scan receipts and access information on how to recycle used packaging could transform the way we shop and the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills and our oceans.

The solution revolves around making effective recycling a win win win for consumers, retailers and brands.

The key to consumers effectively recycling is educating them how to do it, and then acknowledging when they do, by showing their environmental impact and rewarding shifts towards more sustainable behaviour.

Retailers benefit by fulfilling consumer demand and increasing their customer touch points by engaging with them throughout the purchase and recycle life cycle.

Manufacturers benefit through the reduced cost of packaging and the ability to show consumers and retailers that they are taking responsibility for the packaging they produce.

The app in development will connect brands to the consumer, enabling retailers to collect used packaging when making home deliveries and in-store. Retailers will then be able to return this back to manufacturers who can actually reuse it - encouraging a cycle of plastic reuse and creating tangible accountability.

Richard Strachan, Managing Director, 3 SIDED CUBE is passionate about the cause and is the driving force behind the movement... He says: ''The way we currently recycle is a waste of time - the system is broken. The amount of waste we see in landfills and our oceans proves that."

''It's vital for us all to take responsibility for the environmental impact our packaging causes, we have to act now. We need to take action if we are ever going to get packaging back to the manufacturers for reuse."

''It needs everyone in the supply chain to work together to make that happen. The process needs to make sure everyone benefits - commercially, practically, and environmentally. Ignite aims to show retailers and brands that their consumers want this. The question is, will they pick up the baton?''

Visit ignite.3sidedcube.com, like, share, follow, and back the movement. Help the Ignite community show the brands and retailers that as consumers, we are willing to fulfil our side of the bargain if they give us the chance to.

Further information

Please visit ignite.3sidedcube.com

Watch the Ignite video youtu.be/M6W0o9-XTNw

About 3 SIDED CUBE

3 SIDED CUBE is an app development agency that has been championing tech for good for over 10 years, reaching more than 17 million users across 80+ countries in over 55 languages. They use Tech for Good to build game-changing mobile apps which create social impact on a global scale. Collaborating with brands such as The American Red Cross, Global Forest Watch, LUSH, RNLI, RSPB, Lloyds Banking Group and Nordstrom to solve problems by championing the genius over the generic.

Some of the projects include the world's first blood tracking app to combat the barriers that potential and existing donors were facing. The American Red Cross Blood Donor App has received over 1m downloads and been listed as #1 Medical App in the App Store. Also in partnership with The International Federation of The Red Cross, the agency launched a life-saving natural disasters mobile app with over 10 million downloads and is used across 28 countries. 3 SIDED CUBE has also worked to develop an image recognition app to eliminate the need for retail packaging - LUSH Lens enabled the company to have the first package-free cosmetics store and make their consumers more aware of plastic pollution and the crisis its causing.

The focus on creating apps, websites and products with the ability to create social impact has resulted in 3 SIDED CUBE winning acclaimed awards such as The Digital Communications Award for Best Mobile App, a Webby Award for Best Health App, plus several awards for Best Charity App.

3 SIDED CUBE has also been named the Best UK App Development Company in 2017 and 2018, and has been featured in the BBC, Forbes, Mashable and other media outlets.

SOURCE 3 SIDED CUBE

