3 Surprising Thanksgiving Travel Trends Revealed by Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving travel season is predicted to be the busiest in 14 years, according to AAA Travel , with over 55 million U.S. travelers. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, reveals three surprising Thanksgiving travel trends for this busy holiday season.

Financial Matters are a Main Concern

While weather was the top concern last year, this year more Thanksgiving travelers want coverage to cancel a trip due to financial concerns or work reasons.

After seeing multiple travel suppliers declare bankruptcy earlier this year, 280% more travelers are looking for protection if their travel supplier goes insolvent.

Traveler interest in being able to cancel a trip if they are unexpectedly unable to take time off work or are laid off has increased by 50%.

Notable International Destination Spikes

International destinations are seeing more U.S. travelers visit over the Thanksgiving holiday compared to last year, with an average increase of 63% to top destinations.

Holiday travel to Jamaica tripled since last year, making it the fourth most popular destination for Thanksgiving travelers.

France has become more popular with 145% increase in visitors this Thanksgiving travel season.

has become more popular with 145% increase in visitors this Thanksgiving travel season. Italy is seeing a 105% increase in visitation, even though travelers are spending 73% more on their trips, making it the most expensive Thanksgiving destination this year.

U.S. Still Top Choice for Travelers

For the third year in a row, the United States is the most popular destination for U.S. travelers this Thanksgiving, increasing by over 12%.

Travelers are choosing to spend less on their domestic trips this year, spending an average of $2,464 .

