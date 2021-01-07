$30.8 Million Worldwide Arsenic Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arsenic - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Arsenic Market to Reach $38.1 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Arsenic estimated at US$30.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

The Arsenic market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Chenzhou Chenxi Metal Co., Ltd.
  • Indenta Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Pallav Chemicals & Solvents Pvt. Ltd.
  • Wenshan Yunrun International Co., Ltd.
  • Xilan Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Arsenic Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5jya2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

