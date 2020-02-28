$30+ Billion Worldwide In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market (2020 to 2027) - Rise in Government Funding is a Driver

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Culture, High Throughput), By Method, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market size is anticipated to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2027 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period according to this report.



The new paradigm shift in toxicity testing of animal models toward computational methods such as silico models to interpret toxicity pathway data, drives the demand for in-vitro toxicology testing. These methods provide cost and time efficiency and enhance safety assessment.



Several governments are taking measures to minimize animal-based test models, forming conducive government policies, and providing funds to support in-vitro models. These factors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in November 2019, the U.S. National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences planned to provide funds to small companies for the development of engineered 3D culture or organotypic culture models (OCM) in-vitro systems.



With advancements in high throughput screening, biological screening, and chemical synthesis, the number of publicly available databases containing data related to toxicity; absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME); pharmacovigilance; and drug screening has expanded rapidly. This has enabled scientists to access vast information for toxicity profiling, thereby spurring revenue generation in this market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Growing application of 3D-spheroid-cultures, particularly for nanoparticle toxicity testing, resulted in the dominance of the cell culture technology segment in 2019

Omics technology is anticipated to register lucrative growth as RNA sequencing and shotgun proteomics are increasingly used for a more comprehensive understanding of the effects of toxicants

The high usage rate of cellular assays with advancements in cell-based technologies, including label-free detection and high-content screening, has contributed to the dominance of the cellular assays segment in 2019

Systemic toxicology emerged as the leading application segment in 2019 as it plays a key role in risk assessment during drug development procedures. For instance, toxicity testing of systemic immunosuppressive drugs and systemic corticosteroids is important during the development of drugs for ocular inflammatory disease

Pharmaceutical industry dominated the in-vitro toxicology testing market in 2019 as toxicological testing is a prerequisite step for drug development

Stringent government regulations regarding animal usage for toxicity analysis in North America have led to an increased adoption rate of in-vitro models. Hence, North America dominated the global market in 2019

have led to an increased adoption rate of in-vitro models. Hence, dominated the global market in 2019 The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing initiatives by public agencies to encourage acceptance of non-animal test models

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping For Application, 2019

3.3 In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Cost Structure Analysis

3.4 In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Technology Overview

3.5 In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Rise in government funding for toxicology research

3.5.1.2 Opposition to animal testing

3.5.1.3 Ongoing developments to advance toxicology research

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Lack of in-vitro models

3.5.2.2 Issues pertaining to standardization of in-vitro studies

3.6 In-vitro Toxicology Testing - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's



4. Market Categorization: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 In-vitro toxicology testing Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Cell Culture Technology

4.2.1 Global cell culture technology market, by revenue 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3 High-Throughput Technology (HTT)

4.3.1 Global high-throughput technology market, by revenue 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Molecular imaging

4.4.1 Global molecular imaging market, by revenue 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.5 OMICS technology

4.5.1 Global OMICS technology market, by revenue 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



5. Market Categorization: Method Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 In-vitro toxicology testing Market: Method Movement Analysis

5.2 Cellular Assays

5.2.1 Global cellular assays market for in-vitro toxicology testing, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3 Biochemical Assays

5.3.1 Global biochemical assays market for in-vitro toxicology testing, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4 In Silico

5.4.1 Global in silico assays market for in-vitro toxicology testing, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5 Ex Vivo

5.5.1 Global ex vivo assays market for in-vitro toxicology testing, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



6. Market Categorization: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Systemic Toxicology

6.2.1 Global systemic toxicology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Dermal Toxicity

6.3.1 Global dermal toxicity market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4 Endocrine Disruption

6.4.1 Global endocrine disruption market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5 Ocular Toxicity

6.5.1 Global ocular toxicity market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1 Global other applications market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



7. Market Categorization: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

7.2.1 Global pharmaceutical industry market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Cosmetics & Household Products

7.3.1 Global cosmetics & household products market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Diagnostics

7.4.1 Global diagnostics market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5 Chemical Industry

7.5.1 Global chemical industry market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6 Food Industry

7.6.1 Global food industry market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



8. Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by End-use, Application, Method, & Technology

8.1 In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share By Region, 2019 & 2027

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Participation Categorization

9.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.3 Public Companies

9.3.1 Company market position analysis

9.4 Private Companies

9.4.1 List of key emerging companies/ innovators

9.5 Strategy Framework

9.6 Company Profiles

9.6.1 Agilent Technologies

9.6.1.1 Company overview

9.6.1.2 Financial performance

9.6.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.6.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.6.2 Abbott

9.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.6.4 Merck KGaA

9.6.5 Charles River

9.6.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.6.7 Catalent, Inc.

9.6.8 Eurofins Scientific

9.6.9 GE Healthcare

9.6.10 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

9.6.11 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9.6.12 Evotec

9.6.13 Creative Bioarray

9.6.14 Gentronix

9.6.15 HD Biosciences Co., Ltd.

9.6.16 MB Research Laboratories

9.6.17 BioIVT

9.6.18 SGS SA

9.6.19 GVK Biosciences Private Limited

9.6.20 InSphero



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/949i7c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

