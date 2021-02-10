30 Million and Counting!

For more than 60 years Toyota has been growing its presence in the U.S. with a commitment to invest locally and assemble cars where they are sold. Toyota began U.S. production in 1986 when it started manufacturing Corollas at its joint venture, New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc. Since that time, Toyota grew to include 10 plants in the U.S. and 14 in North America. Toyota affirmed this commitment by pledging to invest $13 billion in the U.S. over a five-year period starting in 2017 through 2021. The company would hit this target a year early, adding more than 6,500 new jobs.

At Toyota Indiana, the commitment led to the creation of 550 new jobs and an investment of $1.3 billion in new tooling and technology. This resulted in two new major model launches in the past year--the latest being the 2021 Toyota Sienna. The Sienna is among Toyota's most American vehicles – styled and designed by CALTY Design Studios in California and Michigan and developed and engineered in Michigan at the company's R&D facility.

The 2021 Sienna is the first minivan in the segment to be offered with all-hybrid technology. TMNA has been the number one manufacturer of alternative powered vehicle sales – hybrids, electrified, fuel cells – for 21 consecutive years in the U.S., with cumulative sales of nearly four million during this time. In 2020, alternative powered vehicle sales represented nearly 16 percent of TMNA's sales volume, up 23 percent from or over versus the previous year. The Toyota and Lexus brands currently offer 16 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in their lineup.

"Being responsible for Toyota's 30-millionth U.S.–assembled vehicle is a huge point of pride for all of us at Toyota Indiana," said Leah Curry, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana president. "Together with our supplier partners, we build vehicles with our customers in mind. We've worked hard to give them an all-new Sienna that's ready for any of life's adventures." That same pride spreads across all the Toyota manufacturing facilities.

"For 35 years, our employees have been assembling vehicles in the U.S. with an unwavering commitment to safety and quality," said Brian Krinock, senior vice president, Vehicle Manufacturing & Production Engineering for TMNA. "On behalf of our 36,000 employees in the U.S. who help design, engineer, assemble and distribute ten popular Toyota and Lexus models, we thank our loyal customers for putting their trust in our products and going places with us."

