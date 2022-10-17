$30 Million Child Victims Act Verdict Awarded to 53-Year-Old Survivor

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A 53-year-old man who was sexually abused for over three years by his elementary school teacher has received long-awaited justice in the form of a verdict in his favor by a Nassau County jury. On January 28, 2019, the New York Legislature passed the Child Victims Act, which temporarily reopened the Statute of Limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse. It was signed into law by Governor Cuomo on February 14, 2019. The Child Victims Act allowed survivors of childhood sexual abuse in New York the opportunity to file a civil lawsuit against the abuser, and potentially the institution responsible, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

The Plaintiff, Michael Malvin, was represented by New York personal injury firm, Block O'Toole & Murphy, LLP. Firm Partners Scott Occhiogrosso and Fred Aranki tried the case on behalf of the Plaintiff. The allegations were that the perpetrator, Defendant David Savage, began sexually abusing the Plaintiff in 1979 when he was 10 years old, while Savage was the Plaintiff's 5th Grade teacher at an elementary school in Rockville Centre, New York, an upper middle-class suburb in Nassau County on Long Island. This abuse of the Plaintiff continued until 1983, when the Plaintiff was in 9th Grade. The case was vigorously defended by Savage, who denied sexually abusing the Plaintiff. The case went to trial in Nassau County Supreme Court, commencing on October 3, 2022, during which the Plaintiff emotionally and courageously recounted how the abuse started and the horrific details of the abuse that was perpetrated against him by Savage from the ages of 10 to 14. On October 12, 2022, the jury unanimously returned a verdict of liability against the Defendant Savage, finding that he sexually abused the Plaintiff while he was under the age of 17 years old.

The parties then moved on the damages phase of the trial and the same jury rendered a damages verdict on October 17, 2022, awarding the Plaintiff a total of $30,000,000. With regard to compensatory damages, the jury awarded Mr. Malvin $6,000,000 for his past pain and suffering and $4,000,000 for his future pain and suffering. The Plaintiff also asked the jury to award punitive damages against the Defendant Savage and the jury awarded punitive damages in the amount of $20,000,000. It is believed that this verdict is the first Child Victims Act verdict, on a case that was defended, in the State of New York.

