30% of growth to Originate from North America for Electric Air Taxi Market| Evolving Opportunities with Airbus SE & Joby Aviation Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Air Taxi Market Analysis Report by Type (two-seat aircraft and four-seat aircraft) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/electric-air-taxi-market-industry-analysis

Electric Air taxi Market - Driver

There has been an increasing demand for electric air taxis over those that operate on fossil fuels to reduce the aviation industry's carbon footprint. Organizations and government bodies, such as the International Civil Aviation Organization, the US Federal Aviation Administration, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, have called for sustainable fuel alternatives in aircraft, estimating that by 2050, aircraft-generated emissions will have tripled in volume. Electric engines do not produce the level of noise associated with jet or combustion engines, and thus, they also lower noise pollution as well. By replacing hydraulically operated systems with electric ones, manufacturers of electric aircraft hope to enhance the efficiency of electric air taxis. These factors will increase the development of electric air taxis during the forecast period.

Electric Air taxi Market - Challenge

The concept of light electric aircraft focuses on the replacement of pneumatic and hydraulic systems with electricity-driven alternatives. This gives rise to the need for higher electrical power than that generated from traditional technologies. This, in turn, necessitates more effectual cooling and dynamic control over power generation and conversion. Fuel efficiency is controlled to a great extent by the weight of an aircraft. Although one of the basic ideas behind the adoption of electric air taxis is reducing fuel consumption, the associated technologies are not sufficiently mature to meet the performance benchmarks. Therefore, most startups lack an actual flying prototype of electric taxi care, they only have a design in the form of digital animation. Therefore, such challenges are difficult to address at the component and box levels, which will likely hamper the growth of the global electric air taxi market during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a free sample report now!

Some of key Electric Air Taxi Players:



The electric air taxi market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Airbus SE

Joby Aviation Inc.

Kitty Hawk Corp.

Lilium N.V

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Nurol Holding Inc.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Skyway Air Taxi LLC

The Boeing Co.

Volocopter GmbH

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Electric Air Taxi Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Two-seat aircraft - size and forecast 2021-2026

Four-seat aircraft - size and forecast 2021-2026

Electric Air Taxi Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report !

Related Reports:

Air Taxi Market -The air taxi market share is expected to increase by USD 51.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.55%. Download a free sample now!

Commercial Airport Lighting Market -The commercial airport lighting market size has the potential to grow by USD 161.31 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Download a free sample now!

Electric Air Taxi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.70% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Joby Aviation Inc., Kitty Hawk Corp., Lilium N.V, Neva Aerospace Ltd., Nurol Holding Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, Skyway Air Taxi LLC, The Boeing Co., and Volocopter GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio