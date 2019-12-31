30 Years Diving into Mindfulness, Music Therapy, and Meditation: Secular Author Swims to Shore with The Living Stress Free Bible

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, almost half of adults (46.4 percent) will experience a mental health issue during their lifetime. Research shows that one of the main culprits behind this alarming statistic is stress. Can we do anything about the stress that assaults us each day? Can we live stress-free?

Marilyn Guadagnino LCAT MT-BC, Author: The Living Stress Free Bible: 20 Techniques to Make Your Life Less Stressful Marilyn and Lou Guadagnino, Co-Owners Living Stress Free Inc

"We don't experience life; we experience our thoughts about life. The mind is always creating thoughts that are based on our past impressions. The mind is just memory —it's a purely mechanical process. These thoughts the mind creates seem real and form the basis for our ideas, beliefs, and convictions. We identify with these opinions as factual and correct. This is how most people go through life." Marilyn Guadagnino

Marilyn Guadagnino had no intention of writing a book. Ever since 1988, she has worked with adults suffering from severe and chronic mental illness as a mental health therapist. These adults are our fellow family members, friends, neighbors, and even co-workers who struggle with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, obsessions, delusions, paranoia, and rage. As a mental health counselor also trained in music therapy, Marilyn spent decades learning how thoughts and feelings affect behavior and she developed practical methods for using mindfulness, music, and sound to balance the mind and body. These methods are not only applicable to people with mental illness, they are for everybody.

The bulk of information in The Living Stress Free Bible: 20 Techniques To Make Your Life Less Stressful comes from the teachings Marilyn learned from her husband, Lou Guadagnino, through his life-long journey as a meditator and yogi, as well as a survivor of childhood PTSD. At 13-years-old, Lou started studying and practicing meditation, seeking instruction from authentic masters and has never stopped. Through his experiences in meditation, he learned how to manage the severe symptoms that can accompany C-PTSD. As a meditation teacher and life coach, Lou discovered how to change his relationship with the negative thoughts and feelings holding court in his mind and body, and shares this wisdom with his clients. Marilyn decided that her own meditation experiences and therapy impressions collaborated well with Lou's insights. It just made sense to compile this information together into this self-help bible, with user-friendly techniques and understandable concepts designed to help stressed people live a happy, healthy life, with relaxed effectiveness, playfulness, and inner contentment.

The methods taught in The Living Stress Free Bible: 20 Techniques to Make Your Life Less Stressful offers the experience of being in a wellness seminar, yoga class, life coaching session, psychotherapy appointment, and mindfulness retreat all rolled up into one concise, practical, easy read, guaranteed to make you feel better and do better, right now. It's the perfect companion to enter this next decade with.

The Living Stress Free Bible: 20 Techniques to Make Your Life Less Stressful

Living stress-free is not a remote possibility or an impossible idea; it is our birthright. This book is perfect for anyone who is sick of feeling stressed. Why not enter the new decade with a new perspective and a happier, healthier life?

