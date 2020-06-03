$300+ Billion Worldwide 5G Enabled Industrial IoT Market to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Enabled Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 5G enabled IIoT market will reach $314.6 billion by 2030, growing by 26.9% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19. The shipment of 5G enabled IIoT devices is expected to advance to 189.2 million units in 2030 driven by the fast-growing 5G deployment and its industrial applications.



Highlighted with 86 tables and 82 figures, this 174-page report Global 5G Enabled Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G enabled IIoT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G enabled IIoT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Hardware

Processors

Sensors

Memory

RFID

Other Hardware

Software



Solutions



Services

Analytics

Consulting

Professional Service

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Remote Monitoring & Management

Autonomous Robots

Connectivity Solutions

Infrastructure Solutions

Interoperability Testing & Measurement

AI-based Solution

Data Analytics & Visualization

Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Agriculture

Transportation

E-commerce and Retail

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G enabled IIoT market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

China Mobile

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

KT Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Uplus Corp.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

NTT DATA Corporation

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SingTel

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Verizon Communications

ZTE Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Solutions

3.5 Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Remote Monitoring & Management

4.3 Autonomous Robots

4.4 Connectivity Solutions

4.5 Infrastructure Solutions

4.6 Interoperability Testing & Measurement

4.7 AI-based Solution

4.8 Data Analytics & Visualization

4.9 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 Manufacturing

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Energy and Power

5.5 Agriculture

5.6 Transportation

5.7 E-commerce and Retail

5.8 Other Verticals



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 UK

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



