$300+ Billion Worldwide Managed Services Market to 2026 - by Service Type, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-user & Geography

The Global Managed Services market is expected to reach $397.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026. Managed services help business enterprises to offload IT operations to third-party service providers also known as managed service providers (MSPs), allowing organizations to focus on their core business activities and strategies. Various managed services offered by the MSPs include support and maintenance services, remediation services, monitoring services, security services, managed storage, web hosting, enterprise mobility management, network management, database management, server management, disaster recovery, managed contact center services, application hosting, and others.



Factors such as cost reduction, and lower IT budgets are driving the market growth. Though, increasing pressure from statutory regulations is restraining the market growth. Moreover, high cloud adoption, and increasing automation in IT environments are the opportunities for the Managed Services market.



Based on deployment, the on-premises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the fact that the enterprises having traditional legacy tools that are better suited to traditional on-premises-based services. Security concern among enterprises is the main reason that drives the adoption of on-premises-based managed services.



The key vendors mentioned are Accenture, Amdocs Limited, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM, NTT Data Corporation, and Unisys Corporation.



5 Global Managed Services Market, By Service Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Managed Backup and Recovery

5.3 Managed Collaboration

5.4 Managed Communication

5.5 Managed Data Center

5.6 Managed Infrastructure

5.7 Managed Information

5.8 Managed Mobility

5.9 Managed Network

5.10 Managed Security



6 Global Managed Services Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hosted

6.3 On-Premise



7 Global Managed Services Market, By Enterprise Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



8 Global Managed Services Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Financial Services

8.3 Government

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 IT & Telecom

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Media & Entertainment

8.8 Retail



9 Global Managed Services Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Accenture

11.2 Amdocs Limited

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.4 Dell Technologies

11.5 DXC Technology Company

11.6 Fujitsu

11.7 HCL Technologies

11.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

11.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

11.10 IBM

11.11 NTT Data Corporation

11.12 Unisys Corporation



