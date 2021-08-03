$300 Million Wealth Management Practice Joining Cetera Network

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera announced today that Brumbaugh Wealth Management, a Pennsylvania-based wealth management firm with more than $300 million in assets under management, is affiliating with Cetera Advisor Networks through a relationship with AdvisorNet Financial. Founded in 2004 by Kimberly Brumbaugh, Brumbaugh Wealth Management is a boutique firm with a seasoned team that has more than 60 years of collective experience providing comprehensive financial planning and advice. The firm joins Cetera Advisor Networks after a rigorous discovery process.

Kimberly Brumbaugh

"After several months of due diligence and reflection about our firm's growth aspirations and trajectory, we are extremely excited to join Cetera Advisor Networks through AdvisorNet Financial," said Kimberly Brumbaugh, founder and CEO of Brumbaugh Wealth Management. "Cetera provides unmatched tools and benefits that empower us to deliver the best possible client experience and service and grow our business in a smart and meaningful way. In addition, we value community and culture, and Cetera's support and resources – coupled with the culture of a collaborative, small firm – are closely aligned with our philosophy and values. We look forward to continued and elevated success for our firm, our advisors and our clients through our affiliation with Cetera."

The addition of Brumbaugh Wealth Management is the latest in a series of growth milestones for Cetera. In June, Cetera completed the acquisition of assets related to Voya Financial Advisors' independent financial planning channel, bringing approximately $37 billion of total assets under administration, and more than 130 new employees to Cetera. The Advisors LLC, a $340 million practice, joined Cetera in April, along with a $123 million AUM practice in February.

"Our people, resources and capabilities are positioned well to meaningfully complement the already-outstanding service that Brumbaugh Wealth Management is providing its clients," said Mike Townsend, Senior Vice President, Business Development, at AdvisorNet Financial. "We look forward to partnering with the team to help them grow their successful practice with AdvisorNet's "Circle of Service" to expand and enhance their value and service to clients."

Cetera is actively recruiting top talent in the financial profession, including financial advisors, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth, a superior service experience, and the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience. Its unique growth model is designed around specialty communities to enable affiliates to grow their way. AdvisorNet is affiliated with the Cetera community for large practices, or OSJs.*

Based in Exton, PA, Brumbaugh Wealth Management serves wide-ranging clients, including executives of public and privately-held companies, business owners, and retirees. The firm offers multigenerational planning and coordinates all areas of its clients' finances.

About Cetera Financial Group®: Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families, and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It is headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisors Networks LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, a Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group