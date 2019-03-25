300th School Partner Accelerates Growing Collegiate InsurTech Platform

NEW ORLEANS, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard™ – a leading authority on protecting the investment in higher education, announced today at the annual National Association of College & University Business Officers - Student Financial Services Conference that with the additions of Creighton University, University of Pittsburgh, New Jersey Institute of Technology & Valdosta State University, GradGuard has surpassed the 300 school mark in 2019.

According to John Fees, co-founder of GradGuard, "Our school partners are among the most innovative and transparent institutions in the country. They teach responsibility and financial literacy by introducing GradGuard's student insurance programs and providing each student the opportunity to electronically enroll in programs that reduce the risk of college. Indeed, the risks are real."

Campus Safety - Fires & Theft: - Clery Act campus safety reports indicate that an average of 2,000 fires are reported annually within on-campus student housing properties. Data from the FBI Uniform Crime Reports indicate that for the most recent year reported, there were 69,502 property crimes reported at participating campuses in 2015.

Student Health & Wellness - The National College Health Assessment from 2010 – 2015 reports a 75% increase in mental health conditions that can lead to a student withdrawal and a large financial loss to schools and families for the tuition, room & board, and academic fees that are not refunded.

Building Confidence for College Students & Families:

It is important for families to know that few schools provide 100% student refunds for medical withdrawals, and nearly all schools will not replace stolen or damaged student property. Fortunately, GradGuard's insurance programs can cover these financial losses so schools don't have to.

Fees continued, "Our network of more 300 colleges and universities share our mission and belief that each student deserves the opportunity to succeed and protect their college investment from preventable financial losses."

Bottom line, according to Fees, "If you cannot afford the cost of an extra college semester, to pay for damages caused in a residence hall or to replace a stolen backpack, then college families are smart to ask their institutions how they can purchase GradGuard's tuition and renters insurance programs, which are designed to meet the unique needs of college life."

About: GradGuardä is an authority in protecting the investment in higher education. By protecting students and their families from the financial risks of college life, GradGuard helps reduce the cost of college and promote greater student success. GradGuard's modern tuition and renters insurance programs are valuable student benefits available through a network of more than 300 colleges and universities. Since 2009, GradGuard's insurance programs have protected more than 650,000 students and families. For more insights on #collegelife follow @GradGuard

