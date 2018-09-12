$305 Billion Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2023
The "Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - by Component, Solution, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market was worth 163 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 305.2 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 11.02% between 2017 and 2023.
The North America region is expected to dominate the Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific
Drivers Vs. Constraints
- The growing organized retail, increasing refrigerated warehouses, changing government policies and regulations, and growth in pharmaceutical sector are the reasons for the growth of the market.
- The lack of standardization and high operational cost are the factors which restrain market growth.
Industry Structure and Updates
In 2016 Thermo King has launched SLXi single and multi-temperature trailer which is a new Hybrid Drive Trailer and based on Frigoblock inverter technology of new generation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Component
5.1. Hardware
5.1.1. Sensors and data loggers
5.1.2. RFID devices
5.1.3. Telemetry and telematics
5.1.4. Networking devices
5.2. Software
5.2.1. On-premises
5.2.2. Cloud-based
6. Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Solution
6.1. Storage
6.1.1. Warehouses
6.1.2. Cold containers
6.2. Transportation
6.2.1. By airways
6.2.2. By waterways
6.2.3. By roadways
6.2.4. By railways
7. Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application
7.1. Pharmaceuticals and healthcare
7.1.1. Medicines
7.1.2. Vaccines
7.1.3. Bio-banking
7.2. Food and beverages
7.2.1. Fruits and vegetables
7.2.2. Meat and seafood
7.2.3. Poultry and dairy
7.2.4. Processed food
7.3. Chemicals
8. Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
9. Company Market Share Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Industry Structure
11.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations
11.2. Investment Opportunities
12. Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - Road Ahead
Companies Mentioned
- Sensitech, Inc.
- ORBCOMM
- Testo
- Rotronic
- ELPRO-BUCHS AG
- Emerson
- Nietzsche Enterprise
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Signatrol
- Haier Biomedical
- Monnit Corporation
- Berlinger & Co AG
- Cold Chain Technologies
- LogTag Recorders Ltd
- Omega
- Dickson
- ZeDA Instruments
- Oceasoft
- The IMC Group Ltd
- Duoxieyun
- Controlant Ehf
- Gemalto
- Infratab, Inc.
- Zest Labs, Inc.
- vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
- SecureRF Corp.
- Jucsan
- Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
