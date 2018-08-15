30th Annual Polka Party - Rochester, MN!

The key to success are the bands that create the music and atmosphere for the dancers. The lineup this year:

Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen

Barry Boyce Band

Craig Ebel and DyVersaCo

Julie Lee and her White Rose Band

Leon Olsen

Zweifel Brothers Dale Dahmen and The Polka Beats

Polka Worship

Gary Ridgeland Dutchmen

Goodtime Dutchmen

"These bands have been with us for many years and have a loyal following. Guests from throughout the Midwest travel to Rochester, MN with friends and family and make it their annual vacation. We are excited about the 30th Anniversary milestone. What started out as what we call filler business in the industry has transitioned into an annual tradition! It is amazing!" stated Amita Patel, Area Director of Marketing and Events.

Two ballrooms with full dance floors and live music all three days, all on the premises of the hotel! There are many dining options available during the event.

Each guest will receive a 30th Anniversary commemorative Beer Stein to celebrate the milestone.

For more information re: the Kahler Hospitality Group, please contact Amita Patel, Area Director of Marketing and Events: (507) 285-2713.

About the Kahler Hospitality Group

The Kahler Hospitality Group is a collection of 5 hotels, 7 restaurants and bars and 139 retail stores located in Rochester, MN. The portfolio includes The Towers at the Kahler Grand – Rochester's only 5-star hotel, the iconic Kahler Grand Hotel, Kahler Inn and Suites, Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic Area, and the Residence Inn Mayo Clinic Area.

The Kahler mission is to "serve with all of our heart," offering standout hospitality, excellent dining and fulfilling any needs that might arise during your stay.

SOURCE Kahler Hospitality Group

