31% of Growth to Originate from North America for Architectural Rendering Software Market |Evolving Opportunities with Act-3D BV and Autodesk Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increased use of architectural rendering software in emerging markets, rising need to improve the quality of construction, and the increasing urbanization and rising disposable income will drive the growth of the Architectural Rendering Software Market. However, data format compatibility issues might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The architectural rendering software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The architectural rendering software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Act-3D BV, Autodesk Inc., Chaos Software Ltd., Daz Productions Inc., Enscape GmbH, Luxion Inc., Nemetschek SE, NEXT LIMIT SL, OTOY Inc., and Roper Technologies Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Act-3D BV - The company offers Lumion standard and Lumion professional that fits into the design process and allows to the creation of stunning images, videos, or panoramas.

Autodesk Inc. - The company offers architectural rendering software such as Revit, Civil 3D, AutoCAD, Autodesk Docs, Navisworks Manage, and InfraWorks.

Chaos Software Ltd. - The company offers V-Ray to plan and visualize their most incredible architectural rendering projects.

Daz Productions Inc. - The company offers Daz Studio that provides the latest Windows and macOS compatibility, script updates, and many more.

Enscape GmbH, Luxion Inc - The company offers Enscapes real-time technology that is visualized as a fully rendered 3D walkthrough that can be navigated and explored from every angle.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into non-residential, residential, and others.

the market is classified into non-residential, residential, and others. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

Architectural Rendering Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 23.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 971.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Act-3D BV, Autodesk Inc., Chaos Software Ltd., Daz Productions Inc., Enscape GmbH, Luxion Inc., Nemetschek SE, NEXT LIMIT SL, OTOY Inc., and Roper Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

