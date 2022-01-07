31% of Growth to Originate from North America for Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal Market | Atos SE, Bharti Airtel Ltd., and More to Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal Market Share in Communication Equipment Industry is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.31%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 31% among the other regions. The US is the key market for enterprise VSAT. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Atos SE- The company offers SkyMon VSAT, a fully integrated VSAT monitoring and geolocation solution.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.- The company offers VSAT network with maximum transponder space from multiple satellites, satellite IPLC services and comprehensive network management tools.

Cobham Plc- The company offers the most diverse range of high performance, reliable and feature rich Ku Band VSAT antenna systems.

Regional Market Outlook

31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The high penetration of satellite networks will facilitate the enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market growth in North America over the forecast period

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal Market Driver:

Increased use of satellite services for cross-vertical applications:

One of the key factors driving growth in the enterprise very small aperture terminal market is the increased use of satellite services for cross-vertical applications. VSAT plays a vital role in enabling communication for emerging technologies such as public safety operations. With the changing technology and growing demand for world-class health facilities, the need of the hour is telemedicine. Telemedicine is the exchange of medical information from one site to another via electronic communications to improve a patient's health status. Services include primary care and specialist referral, medical education, and remote patient monitoring. With the help of emerging technology in telecommunication such as VSAT, doctors can now serve distant customers by giving them world-class solutions. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to increase the overall penetration of the Internet and voice-based services. This is enabling consumers to take advantage of the low-cost and faster rollout of VSAT services

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal Market Trend:

Cloud-based big data services:

Cloud-based big data services is another factor supporting the enterprise very small aperture terminal market share growth. Satellites generate large volumes of information in the form of images, which can be difficult to analyze. This has created the need for data analytics as it would provide meaning and structure to large volumes of unstructured data. Companies realize the growing need to analyze the data generated by satellites and are intending to enter the analytics space. The oil and gas, construction, and agriculture industries are the major commercial application areas where aerial photography is extensively used. Advanced data processing technologies provide flexibility to detect subtle structural and environmental changes by comparing them with earlier survey details. These big data cloud services enhance user productivity by incorporating sophisticated quantitative and qualitative pattern analysis in a comprehensive data collection process.

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atos SE, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cobham Plc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., ND SatCom GmbH, and Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

