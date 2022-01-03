31% of Growth to Originate from North America for Passenger Information System Market: By Mode of Transportation (railways, roadways, and air and waterways) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

The passenger information system market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The growing trend of connectivity in vehicles has resulted in consumers connecting their smartphones and tablets to the in-vehicle infotainment systems to access enhanced entertainment and information. Most vendors in the market are expanding their roadside assistance services coverage through mobile app-based services. This service has eliminated complexity from contacting roadside assistance service providers while ensuring prompt services to app users. Such services have eased the service delivery process of vendors and have also aided in increasing their market share. With an increase in the number of smartphone users connecting their smartphones to their automobile infotainment systems, the demand for app-based roadside assistance services is increasing, which is driving the growth of the passenger information system market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Mode of Transportation (railways, roadways, and air and waterways) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Most of the railway, roadway, and water industry operators still use legacy software that is outdated, which in turn is affecting the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration complexities arise over legacy systems and networks, which creates technical challenges for operators. These technical challenges increase the difficulty faced by the operators to scale their business and IT infrastructure. Due to the use of legacy systems, it is not easy to integrate new technologies into old systems, and interpretability becomes a major issue. Hence, the railway industry is renewing and replacing legacy railway systems in an efficient manner, but without disrupting regular train service operations, which is a major challenge. Moreover, even if the operators try to deploy the latest systems, technological changes will require workers to acquire specific skills to operate such systems. The lack of a skilled workforce is another challenge faced by the operators. Thus, the presence of legacy infrastructure and aging systems is expected to hinder the adoption of passenger information systems and adversely affect the growth of the market in focus.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Mode of transportation

Market segments

Comparison by Mode of transportation

Railways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Roadways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Air and waterways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Mode of transportation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

