31% of growth to Originate from North America for Premium Denim Jeans Market|Evolving Opportunities with 34 Heritage & American Eagle Outfitters Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The premium denim jeans market covers the following areas:

The premium denim jeans market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The innovative product designs are notably driving the premium denim jeans market growth, although factors such as fierce competition in the apparel industry may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (men, women, and children), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The premium denim jeans market share growth by the men segment will be significant for revenue generation. The men's segment is witnessing a growing momentum in the sales of jeans due to the proliferation of denim jeans as a business casual attire in the corporate world. The increasing preference for premium organic denim jeans among health-conscious customers across the globe is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the premium denim jeans market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Companies Mentioned

The premium denim jeans market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors include-

34 Heritage

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

BESTSELLER AS

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Giorgio Armani Spa

Kontoor Brands Inc.

Levi Strauss and Co.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

PVH Corp.

The Gap Inc.

Premium Denim Jeans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani Spa, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

