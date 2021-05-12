310 Units growth expected in Luxury Yacht Market | 10.23% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | Europe to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

The market has witnessed steady growth in the HNWI population over the past few years. In addition, the expanding middle-class income group and growing consumer interest in the purchase of luxury products are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the luxury yacht market during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increase in recreational tourism and growth in the HNWI population.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Luxury Yacht Market: Opportunities

During 2011 and 2018, the HNWI population increased by approximately 48% in North America. Similarly, Europe has witnessed an increase in the HNWI population over the years. This has increased the consumer demand for customized and luxury products. Besides, the rapid penetration of the internet and rising focus on innovations by vendors is expected to open several growth opportunities in the market.

Luxury Yacht Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the motor yacht segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the availability of modern features such as ACs, television, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, and a reliable power generating system in motor yachts. Also, the increased use of motor yachts for recreational, non-cargo handling, and non-government purposes is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Luxury Yacht Market: Segmentation by Geography

Europe held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in Europe can be attributed to the continued expansion of tourism inflow and tourist spending due to simpler visa procedures in the region. Also, the emergence of France, Italy, and Portugal as manufacturing hubs for luxury goods is expected to contribute to the growth of the luxury yacht market in Europe during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the luxury yacht market and had decided to increase their market share in the Europe region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Luxury Yacht Market: Major Vendors

Alexander Marine Co. Ltd.

The company offers luxury yacht through MEGAYACHTS and MOTORYACHTS product segments.

Azimut Benetti Spa

The company offers luxury yacht through the Azimut Yachts brand. The company also offers technical assistance and attentive maintenance to its customers.

Ferretti Spa

The company is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of luxury yachts and pleasure vessels. Some of its brands include Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, Mochi Craft, CRN, Custom Line, and Wally. The company offers luxury yachts through maxi and mega yachts.

Fincantieri Spa

The company offers all cruise ships, naval ships, ferries, and mega yachts. The company offers luxury yachts under the Victory and Serene brand.

OVERMARINE GROUP Spa

The company has a range of yachts like long-range, fast displacement, and maxi open yachts.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the luxury yacht market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alexander Marine Co. Ltd.

Azimut Benetti Spa

Christensen Shipyards LLC

Damen Shipyards Group

Feadship Holland BV

Ferretti Spa

Fincantieri Spa

OVERMARINE GROUP Spa

Palumbo group Spa

San Lorenzo Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

