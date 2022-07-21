311 & Cypress Hill Kick-Off "Legends at Arts," A New Event Series at ArtsPark in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 7, 2022, legendary multi-platinum rock group 311 join forces with legendary multi-platinum hip hop group Cypress Hill to kick off a brand-new series at ArtsPark in Hollywood, Florida aptly titled Legends at Arts.

"We are very excited to be working with the City of Hollywood on our new event series," says Jonathan Cowan, partner at Legends at Arts. "The City of Hollywood and their residents are very supportive of the arts, including music, so it felt natural for us to book talented musicians and legendary musical groups like 311 and Cypress Hill."

The two musical legends selected to launch this new South Florida concert series were 311 and Cypress Hill. 311 joins the line-up with their internationally celebrated live show and their incredible musical talent which has earned them the title of multi-platinum artist with more than 10 songs on the "Billboard Top 10" chart. Cypress Hill is considered among the main progenitors of West Coast Hip Hop, having received numerous accolades and Grammy nominations along with being awarded the very first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a latino hip hop group.

"We are expecting a big crowd and a great time," says Jason Shaw, CEO of Round Table Marketing Group , and partner at Legends at Arts. "ArtsPark is a great venue, the location is one of a kind, and offers us a unique place to produce this event series. Starting this concert series with legendary bands 311 and Cypress Hill is a dream come true. There is a reason these bands have been at the top of their game for more than 30 years; they are incredibly talented and helped pioneer an entire genre."

This event offers guests an invigorating outdoor concert experience, food and drink options from local vendors, food trucks, exclusive merchandise, and a special Sponsor Village. Tickets are on sale now and range from $60 to $200 with both General Admission and VIP options. VIP Upgrades include private air-conditioned bathrooms, a dedicated bar and bartenders, front row stage access, and a "no wait" VIP entrance.

For tickets, info on vending/sponsorship, and media requests, please visit https://www.legendsatarts.com/ .

