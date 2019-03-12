3/14 at 7-Eleven: $3.14 Whole PI-zzas and 50-cent Slices

Available in store with 7Rewards® loyalty program

The deal doesn't stop there. Customers who visit 7-Eleven® stores can also win big on National Pi Day when they scan their 7-Eleven app at checkout. 7Rewards loyalty program members can purchase slices for just 50 cents in stores March 14. On top of that, registered 7Rewards members who purchase a whole pizza pie in store will receive 314 7Rewards bonus points when they scan the 7-Eleven app at checkout.***

Both the 7-Eleven and 7NOW apps are available in the App Store and Google Play.

7-Eleven offers a wide variety of products that customers can earn points on in stores and also have delivered through the 7NOW delivery app. Items that can be ordered for delivery include beverages, fresh and hot foods, alcoholic beverages****, snacks, cosmetics, gift cards, home goods and hundreds of other products.

"7-Eleven was founded as a convenient alternative to grocery shopping over 90 years ago, and we constantly look for ways to bring even more convenience, value and rewards to customers," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven vice president of Marketing and Delivery. "7NOW takes convenience a step closer to the customer with easy ordering and delivery in approximately 30 minutes or less. 7Rewards adds value and fun to their shopping experience – with in-app discounts and the ability to earn and redeem points on a wide assortment of in-store products."

National Pi Day is the perfect time to try 7-Eleven stores' new artisan-style pizza featuring a hand-tossed-style crust, richer sauce and 25 percent more cheese. Sold whole or by the slice, the pizza is available in three varieties – Triple Cheese, Pepperoni and Extreme Meat.

"What better way to celebrate Pi Day than to head to your local 7-Eleven store to grab a slice, or have a whole pie delivered?" said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven fresh food product director. "Our goal for food is to continually surprise customers with freshness, value and quality. Our pizza has always been good, but we looked at ways we could make it even better. The reviews have been positive – people can really taste the difference."

To use 7NOW, shoppers simply download the app, enter their address to auto-locate the nearest participating store and place their order for delivery. Customers craving a 50-cent slice of pizza can download the 7-Eleven app, register for the 7Rewards loyalty program and instantly start earning points by scanning the app at checkout.

* Pi measures the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. The first three digits of the mathematical constant with infinite decimal points are 3.14.

** Offer limited to two whole pizzas per order.

*** 50-cent pizza slice offer is limited to one slice per customer.

**** Alcoholic beverages not available in all areas.

About 7 ‑ Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7‑Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7‑Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

