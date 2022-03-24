314e Releases a FHIR Native Legacy Archival Product, Muspell Archive, in Epic App Orchard

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation, a leading Healthcare IT company, announced today that its FHIR-native Data Archival tool Muspell Archive is now listed on the Epic App Orchard. With this, 314e has joined the elite group of companies having more than one product listed on the Epic App Orchard. 314e's Healthcare Digital Adoption Platform Jeeves (earlier known as Speki) is already listed on the Epic App Orchard.

Abhishek Begerhotta, CEO of 314e said, "We are delighted that our Epic-related capabilities are getting stronger and we can now help healthcare providers in application portfolio rationalization and data archival. Muspell Archive is different from other old archival solutions in the sense that it is FHIR native and complies with the latest standards as prescribed by the 21st Century Cures Act. This will allow hospitals and health systems to comply with Release of Information and patient-mediated data exchange requirements easily."

Gaurav Mundra, VP Products at 314e added, "Muspell Archive helps Hospitals achieve their triple-goals of Application Portfolio Rationalization, Interoperability, and Compliance. Hospitals can use Muspell to Archive clinical data in FHIR R4 format and non-clinical data via lift-and-shift!"

314e helps hospitals & health systems to drive digital transformation, improve staff efficiency, manage compliance, and enhance the patient experience.

314e is a KLAS-ranked company helping Healthcare Providers with Information Technology products and services since its inception in 2004. Our product portfolio includes a Healthcare Data Analytics Platform, a Legacy Data Management & Archival product, and a Digital Adoption Platform. We also offer Systems Implementation and Integration, Interoperability, Analytics, Cloud Adoption, and Digital Transformation related services. www.314e.com

