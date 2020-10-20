$32.1 Billion Worldwide Liquid-Immersed Transformers Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid-Immersed Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market to Reach $40.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Liquid-Immersed Transformers estimated at US$32.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027.



Power Transformers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$23.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Distribution Transformer segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Liquid-Immersed Transformers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Group

Celme Srl

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

China XD Group

ElSewedy Electric

ELTAS Transformator Sanayi ve Ticaret A. S.

Eremu SA

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

GE Energy Management - Industrial Solutions

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

& Industrial Systems Performance Group Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Imefy Group

ismet AG

J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH

Kitashiba Electric Co., Ltd.

LAYER ELECTRONICS S. R. L.

Lemi Trafo JSC

LSIS Co., Ltd.

Mace Ltd.

METTZ Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Ormazabal Velatia

Ruhstrat GmbH

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA)

Toshiba Corporation

Yangzhou Power Electric Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Liquid-Immersed Transformers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36



