32% of Growth to Originate from APAC for FM Broadcast Transmitter Market

Key FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 4.74 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.19% YoY growth (%): 0.25% Performing market contribution: APAC at 32% Key consumer countries: US, Argentina , China , Denmark , and India

Regional Market Analysis

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for FM broadcast transmitters in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The digitization of radio stations will facilitate the FM broadcast transmitter market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Several existing radio stations in the region are non-digital and opting for digitization. The digitization of radio stations is one of the major factors driving the market growth in the region. Further, the transition from analog to digital radio services has increased the demand for FM broadcast transmitters, which will drive the growth of the market in upcoming years.

The market in Canada is also propelling, owing to the constantly evolving entertainment space. The increasing penetration of value-added talk shows on radios is also augmenting the growth of the FM broadcast transmitter market in Canada . Further, the rising penetration of major broadcasting companies, such as ell Media Inc., Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Rogers Media Inc., Stingray Radio Inc., Corus Entertainment Inc., and Cogeco Media Inc., in Canada , is further anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Armstrong Transmitter Corp., Bext Inc., Crown Broadcast, DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni Spa, Electrolink Srl, Nautel Ltd., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, RVR Elettronica Srl, and TEKO Broadcast Srl are a few of the key vendors in the FM Broadcast Transmitter Market.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Armstrong Transmitter Corp.- the company operates its business under segments- NOAA Weather Radio, Broadcast Products, and Custom RF. Armstrong Transmitter Corp. offers of X series of AM Transmitter.

the company operates its business under segments- NOAA Weather Radio, Broadcast Products, and Custom RF. Armstrong Transmitter Corp. offers of X series of AM Transmitter. Bext Inc.- The company offers RF equipment for the FM and television broadcasters. The company offers broadcast antennas, combiners starpoint, RF filters, FM transmitters, and others.

The company offers RF equipment for the FM and television broadcasters. The company offers broadcast antennas, combiners starpoint, RF filters, FM transmitters, and others. Crown Broadcast- The company offers broadcast designs, manufactures, and provides FM transmitters (up to 600W) and RF amplifiers for the radio broadcast market.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the FM Broadcast Transmitter Market.

Use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters:

One of the key factors driving growth in the FM broadcast transmitter market is the use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters. In power conversion, to achieve fast switching along with high efficiency, vendors use small, lightweight, and low-cost IC chipsets. Topology, magnetic materials, and power switches are factors that need to be considered to achieve small, lightweight IC chips. The use of soft-switching techniques along with novel gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and updated high-frequency-optimized transformers and inductors boosts the efficiency and power density in AC and DC converters. GaN offers nearly 100 times faster switching and 20 times improved RxQG performance compared with other power ICs. With the use of standard QFN packaging, GaN power ICs become cost-efficient at a component level. GaN power ICs are used in FM broadcast transmitters to reduce the loss and cost of magnetic materials. It also reduces the price of GaN-based broadcast transmitters, thereby driving the adoption of these transmitters.

FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.25 Regional analysis North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Argentina, China, Denmark, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armstrong Transmitter Corp., Bext Inc., Crown Broadcast, DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni Spa, Electrolink Srl, Nautel Ltd., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, RVR Elettronica Srl, and TEKO Broadcast Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

