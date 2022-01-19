32% of Growth to Originate from North America for Functional Tea Market

The functional tea market report also covers the following areas:

Functional Tea Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Herbal Tea



Fruit Tea



Flower Tea



Others

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the functional tea market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Premiumization of functional tea products will drive the functional tea market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Arteasans Beverages LLC, ekaterra B.V, Fito Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc. PBC, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, and Tiesta Tea Co. are some of the key vendors in the functional tea market. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments related to the vendors in the functional tea market are mentioned below:

In November 2021 , Tata Consumer Products Ltd. acquired Tata SmartFoodz Limited to expand its product portfolio and enter the ready to eat segment.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the functional tea market. The health benefits of functional tea, premiumization of functional tea products, and increasing export of tea from APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Functional Tea Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional tea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional tea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional tea market vendors

Functional Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3173.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arteasans Beverages LLC, ekaterra B.V, Fito Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc. PBC, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, and Tiesta Tea Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

