321 Ignition's 'UNLEADED' Fuels Transition to Mobile-First Indexing

Throughout the recent state shutdowns due to the pandemic, car buyers have relied on their phones for most of their car research and this trend will continue to grow. Since the majority of internet users now access Google Search with a mobile device, Googlebot will use smartphone agent when evaluating the relevance of a web page to a user's query and it will affect how dealerships show up in Google's search engine results page (SERP).

A key differentiator for 321 Ignition is its mobile-first UX/UI design. As the only mobile-first website platform provider for car dealerships, 321 Ignition offers dealerships a more customer-centric online shopping experience allowing car buyers to easily research the features of the vehicle they are interested in, compare pricing, find trade-in values to ensure they are getting the best deal possible and ultimately shorten the in-store purchasing process.

321 Ignition's new 'Unleaded' plan gives smaller dealerships a chance to be competitive and grow by providing:

An affordable mobile-first website platform with inventory merchandising and advance technical SEO.

A hands-off migration process for car dealers to revamp their current website.

A clean, modern, branded digital storefront.

A built-in offer to include shipping options through ShipYourCarNow.com, the highest-rated Personally Owned Vehicle (POV) in the transport industry.

321 Ignition expanded organically by bringing best practices from the financial, real estate, and software industries to a family of dealerships that joined the platform during its national roll-out in 2019.

"We're nimble and able to quickly evolve to accommodate customers' needs in this unprecedented business climate and we want to help dealers do the same," 321 Ignition CEO Lyamen Savy said.

Founded in 2018, 321 Ignition's founders, Lyamen Savy and DJ Haddad set out to offer car dealers a mobile-first, time-saving digital showroom unlike the competition. Visit www.321ignition.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Cindy Carrasquilla

321 Ignition

[email protected]

646-645-9056

SOURCE 321 Ignition