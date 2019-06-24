321 Loans, Jeremy Lee Marcus Debt Relief Companies Investigation - Goldman Scarlato & Penny Fraud Lawyers Investigating on Behalf of Victims

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 321 Loans and several other allegedly fraudulent debt relief businesses organized by Jeremy Lee Marcus including Helping America Group, Instahelp America Inc. and Financial Freedom National Inc., are being investigated by the fraud lawyers at the Goldman Scarlato & Penny PC law firm ("GSP") on behalf of victimized consumers.

GSP attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato are preparing to take action and seek compensation on behalf of victims of the debt relief scheme promoted by Jeremy Lee Marcus. Their goal is to supplement whatever recovery may be available through the receivership proceedings. Consumers who suffered losses through the supposed debt relief services allegedly offered by Marcus-promoted companies such as 321 Loans, Helping America Group, Instahelp America, and Financial Freedom National Inc. may contact attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their legal options at 888-998-0530 or rosca@lawgsp.com.

Jeremy Lee Marcus and his companies allegedly sold phony debt relief services, including fake loan and scammed struggling consumers of approximately $85 million, according to a complaint filed against them by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") in May 2017. Marcus and his accomplices allegedly scammed consumers by promising debt relief, debt consolidation services and/or loans at favorable rates, according to the FTC. They allegedly tricked consumers into paying hundreds or thousands of dollars a month under the false promises that they would pay, settle, or obtain dismissals of consumers' debts and improve their credit. In reality, 321 Loans, Helping America Group, Instahelp America, Financial Freedom, and Marcus' other debt relief businesses were part of a fraudulent scheme to cheat struggling consumers, the FTC alleged.

What Victimized Consumers Should Do

If you lost money to Marcus' allegedly fraudulent debt relief scheme, you should contact fraud attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your options at 888-998-0530 or via email at rosca@lawgsp.com.

The GSP consumer protection lawyers represent victims of fraud and abusive consumer practices. They take most cases of this type on a contingency fee basis and advance the case costs. There are no fees or costs if no recovery.

For more information about the GSP attorneys and their practice areas and admissions visit https://lawgsp.com. Attorney advertising. © GSP 2019.

