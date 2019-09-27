$321 Mn Network Emulator Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Emulator - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Emulator Market accounted for $135.06 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $321.08 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Increasing attacks and security breaks on networks is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, price sensitivity of network testing and emulators may restrain the market growth.
The network emulator can test actual application execution on a virtual system. Its motivation is to survey execution, anticipate the effect of changes, or generally enhance specialized choices. This is different from network simulations that apply simply traffic, organize models, channels and conventions to mathematical models.
By End User, Telecommunication segment is likely to have a huge demand across the globe due to the need to emulate the complex network deployments. Network Emulator is essential for equipment manufacturers to test the quality parameters (QoS) of the telecommunication services.
Based on geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The developed countries like US and Canada have invested significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of innovative technologies in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Network Emulator Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)
5.3 Internet of Things
5.4 Cloud
5.5 Other Applications
5.5.1 Satellite Network
5.5.2 Voice and Voice over Internet Protocol [VoIP]
5.5.3 Storage
6 Global Network Emulator Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Type
7 Global Network Emulator Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
7.3 Information Technology
7.4 Telecommunication
7.5 Government and Defense
7.6 Other End Users
7.6.1 Gaming and Broadcasting
8 Global Network Emulator Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Keysight Technologies
10.2 Polaris Networks
10.3 Spirent Communications
10.4 GigaNet Systems
10.5 SCALABLE Network Technologies
10.6 Apposite Technologies
10.7 SolarWinds
10.8 Aukua
10.9 iTrinegy
10.10 PacketStorm
10.11 InterWorking Labs
10.12 Tetcos
10.13 Valid8
10.14 Calnex
10.15 W2BI
