$322.2 Bn Healthcare IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IoT Market by Component, Application, and by End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% to reach $322.2 billion by 2025

The factors such as increasing number of digital health initiatives from governments across the globe, the increasing need to reduce the cost of healthcare, rising focus on patient-centric care delivery, and increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed networking and connectivity solutions in emerging countries are expected to contribute to the growth of the global healthcare IoT technologies market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the medical device industry driving entry of advanced connected medical devices in the market are also expected to drive greater adoption of IoT technologies among different end users, thereby contributing to the growth of this market.

Telemedicine accounts for the largest application market for healthcare IoT. As healthcare systems across the globe are aiming to improve the efficiency of healthcare delivery and minimize the cost of healthcare by reducing the hospital stays, the demand for telemedicine solutions is expected to grow in the coming years.

An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IoT technologies market in 2018.

However, during the forecast period the APAC market is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The growth in this geographic market is primarily attributed to the growing smartphone penetration, widening internet connectivity and high-speed networks, need to manage growing burden of chronic diseases on healthcare providers, and government efforts to improve the accessibility of healthcare services to remote locations.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Need for Cost-Containment in Healthcare Delivery

4.2.2. Increasing Focus on Patient-Centric Care Delivery

4.2.3. Growing Smartphone Penetration and Increasing Adoption of High-Speed Networking Technologies

4.2.4. Digital Health Initiatives across the Globe

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of IoT Infrastructure Deployment and Cost of Ownership

4.3.2. Dearth of IT Professionals across Healthcare Organizations

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Focus on Telehealth Technologies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Data Security Concerns

4.5.2. Issues Related to Data Management and Interoperability



5 Industry Overview

5.1. Healthcare IoT Ecosystem

5.1.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.1.2. Connectivity Solution Providers

5.1.3. Medical Device Manufacturers

5.1.4. Systems and Software Vendors

5.1.5. System Integrators and Service Providers

5.1.6. End Users

5.2. Regulatory Assessment

5.2.1. Regulations and Approval Guidelines

5.2.2. Testing and Certification



6 Global Healthcare IoT Market, by Component

6.1. Overview

6.2. Medical Devices

6.2.1. Medical Devices Market, by Type of Device

6.2.1.1. Stationary Medical Devices

6.2.1.2. Implantable Medical Devices

6.2.1.3. Wearable Medical Devices

6.2.1.4. Other IoT Medical Devices

6.2.2. Medical Devices Market, by Product

6.2.2.1. Imaging Systems

6.2.2.2. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

6.2.2.2.1. Blood Glucose Monitors

6.2.2.2.2. ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

6.2.2.2.3. Blood Pressure Monitors

6.2.2.2.4. Multiparameter Monitors

6.2.2.2.5. Oximeters

6.2.2.3. Implantable Cardiac Devices

6.2.2.3.1. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.2.2.3.2. Pacemakers

6.2.2.3.3. Implantable Cardiac Monitors

6.2.2.4. Patient Monitors

6.2.2.5. Respiratory Devices

6.2.2.6. Infusion Pumps

6.2.2.7. Anaesthesia Machines

6.2.2.8. Neurological Devices

6.2.2.9. Hearing Devices

6.2.2.10. Fetal Monitoring Devices

6.2.2.11. Ventilators

6.2.2.12. Other IoT Enabled Medical Devices

6.3. Systems and Software

6.4. Connectivity Technologies

6.5. Support Services



7 Global Healthcare IoT Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Telemedicine

7.3. Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

7.4. Medication Management

7.5. Inpatient Monitoring

7.6. Connected Imaging

7.7. Other Applications



8 Global Healthcare IoT Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospitals & Clinics

8.3. Home Care & Long-Term Care Settings

8.4. Other End Users



9 Healthcare IoT Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. Italy

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Outlook

10.1. Market Ranking

10.2. Competitive Situation & Trends

10.2.1. Acquisitions and Mergers (2017-2018)

10.2.2. Partnerships and Collaborations (2017-2019)

10.2.3. Product Launches (2016-2019)

10.2.4. Approvals (2017-2018)

10.2.5. Other Developments (2016-2019)



11 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Offering, Recent Strategic Developments)

11.1. Medical Device Manufacturers

11.1.1 Medtronic

11.1.2 GE Healthcare

11.1.3 Philips Healthcare (Philips)

11.1.4 Siemens Ag

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.6 Boston Scientific

11.1.7 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

11.2. Technology Providers

11.2.1 Intel Corporation

11.2.2 International Business Machines Corporation

11.2.3 Microsoft Corporation

11.2.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.2.5 SAP SE





