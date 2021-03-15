$324.3 Million Worldwide Marker Pens Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marker Pens - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$ 324.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 400.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.

Permanent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$ 254.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Permanent segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Marker Pens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 87.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 77.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors:

Chartpak, Inc.

Faber-Castell

Guangdong Baoke Stationery CO., LTD

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Newell Office Brands

Sakura Color Products of America, Inc.

Sanford L.P.

STABILO International GmbH

Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG

Too Marker Products Inc.

