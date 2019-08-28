$325+ Billion Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market - Global Outlook to 2026
Aug 28, 2019, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment market accounted for $156.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Cutting edge technology to meet consumer perceived value and climate variations are some factors impacting the market growth. However, high expenditure of energy is hindering the market growth.
HVAC (Air Conditioning, Ventilation and Heating) equipment are used across residential, industrial, and commercial buildings to control air temperature, fresh air intake, humidity and quality of the air around. In modern structures, HVAC frameworks assume a vital job in keeping up a perfect situation by expelling smell and sullied particles present noticeable all around, in this manner keeping the working conditions solid.
Amongst Cooling Equipment, cooling tower segment accounted for significant market share due to warmth dismissal gadget that rejects squander warmth to the climate through the cooling of a water stream to a lower temperature.
By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the estimated period owing to highly impacted by expanding development use and rising industrialization.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Heating Equipment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Heat Pumps
5.2.1 Water-To-Water Heat Pumps
5.2.2 Air-To-Air Heat Pumps
5.2.3 Air-To-Water Heat Pumps
5.2.4 Other Heat Pumps
5.3 Boilers
5.3.1 Hot Water Boilers
5.3.2 Steam Boilers
5.3.3 Oil Condensing Boilers
5.3.4 Gas Condensing Boilers
5.3.5 Other Boilers
5.4 Furnace
5.4.1 Electric Furnaces
5.4.2 Gas Furnaces
5.4.3 Oil Furnaces
5.4.4 Other Furnaces
5.5 Unitary Heaters
5.5.1 Oil-Fired Unit Heaters
5.5.2 Electric Unit Heaters
5.5.3 Gas Unit Heaters
5.6 Space Heaters
5.7 Other Heating Equipments
6 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Cooling Equipment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Chillers
6.2.1 Water cooled chillers
6.2.2 Screw chillers
6.2.3 Absorption chillers
6.2.4 Centrifugal chillers
6.3 Coolers
6.3.1 Window coolers
6.3.2 Ducted coolers
6.4 Air Conditioning Equipment
6.4.1 Room AC
6.4.2 Central AC
6.4.3 Window Air Conditioners
6.4.4 Split Air Conditioners
6.5 Cooling Towers
6.5.1 Hybrid Cooling Towers
6.5.2 Evaporative Cooling Towers
6.5.3 Other Cooling Towers
6.6 Other Cooling Equipments
7 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Ventilation equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ventilation Fans
7.2.1 Power Roof Fans
7.2.2 Centrifugal Fans
7.2.3 Cross Flow Fans
7.2.4 Other Ventilation Fans
7.3 Air filters
7.4 Air Purifiers
7.4.1 Activated carbon Air Purifiers
7.4.2 Ionic Air Purifiers
7.4.3 Electrostatic Air Purifiers
7.4.4 Other Air Purifiers
7.5 Dehumidifiers
7.5.1 Absorption Dehumidifiers
7.5.2 Refrigeration Dehumidifiers
7.6 Humidifiers
7.6.1 Warm-Mist Humidifiers
7.6.2 Cool-Mist Humidifiers
7.6.1.1 Impellers
7.6.1.2 Ultrasonic Humidifiers
7.6.1.3 Other Humidifiers
7.7 Air Filtration
7.8 Air Purifiers
7.9 Draft Inducers
7.10 Duct Fans
8 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Coils
8.3 Transducers
8.4 Actuators
8.5 Radiators
8.6 Condenser
8.7 Compressor
8.8 Other Component
9 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Office
9.2.2 Hospitality
9.2.3 Educational and Government Institutions
9.2.4 Healthcare
9.2.5 Retail
9.2.6 Other Commercials
9.3 Industrial
9.4 Residential
9.5 Automotive
9.6 Other End Users
10 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Honeywell International Inc.
12.2 Uponor Corp
12.3 Danfoss AS
12.4 Carrier Corporation
12.5 Emerson Electric Company
12.6 LG Corporation
12.7 Electrolux AB
12.8 Lennox International Inc
12.9 Panasonic Corporation
12.10 Samsung Electronics
12.11 Haier Inc.
12.12 Daikin Industries Ltd.
12.13 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)
