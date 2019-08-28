$325+ Billion Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment market accounted for $156.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Cutting edge technology to meet consumer perceived value and climate variations are some factors impacting the market growth. However, high expenditure of energy is hindering the market growth.



HVAC (Air Conditioning, Ventilation and Heating) equipment are used across residential, industrial, and commercial buildings to control air temperature, fresh air intake, humidity and quality of the air around. In modern structures, HVAC frameworks assume a vital job in keeping up a perfect situation by expelling smell and sullied particles present noticeable all around, in this manner keeping the working conditions solid.



Amongst Cooling Equipment, cooling tower segment accounted for significant market share due to warmth dismissal gadget that rejects squander warmth to the climate through the cooling of a water stream to a lower temperature.



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the estimated period owing to highly impacted by expanding development use and rising industrialization.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Heating Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Heat Pumps

5.2.1 Water-To-Water Heat Pumps

5.2.2 Air-To-Air Heat Pumps

5.2.3 Air-To-Water Heat Pumps

5.2.4 Other Heat Pumps

5.3 Boilers

5.3.1 Hot Water Boilers

5.3.2 Steam Boilers

5.3.3 Oil Condensing Boilers

5.3.4 Gas Condensing Boilers

5.3.5 Other Boilers

5.4 Furnace

5.4.1 Electric Furnaces

5.4.2 Gas Furnaces

5.4.3 Oil Furnaces

5.4.4 Other Furnaces

5.5 Unitary Heaters

5.5.1 Oil-Fired Unit Heaters

5.5.2 Electric Unit Heaters

5.5.3 Gas Unit Heaters

5.6 Space Heaters

5.7 Other Heating Equipments



6 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Cooling Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chillers

6.2.1 Water cooled chillers

6.2.2 Screw chillers

6.2.3 Absorption chillers

6.2.4 Centrifugal chillers

6.3 Coolers

6.3.1 Window coolers

6.3.2 Ducted coolers

6.4 Air Conditioning Equipment

6.4.1 Room AC

6.4.2 Central AC

6.4.3 Window Air Conditioners

6.4.4 Split Air Conditioners

6.5 Cooling Towers

6.5.1 Hybrid Cooling Towers

6.5.2 Evaporative Cooling Towers

6.5.3 Other Cooling Towers

6.6 Other Cooling Equipments



7 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Ventilation equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ventilation Fans

7.2.1 Power Roof Fans

7.2.2 Centrifugal Fans

7.2.3 Cross Flow Fans

7.2.4 Other Ventilation Fans

7.3 Air filters

7.4 Air Purifiers

7.4.1 Activated carbon Air Purifiers

7.4.2 Ionic Air Purifiers

7.4.3 Electrostatic Air Purifiers

7.4.4 Other Air Purifiers

7.5 Dehumidifiers

7.5.1 Absorption Dehumidifiers

7.5.2 Refrigeration Dehumidifiers

7.6 Humidifiers

7.6.1 Warm-Mist Humidifiers

7.6.2 Cool-Mist Humidifiers

7.6.1.1 Impellers

7.6.1.2 Ultrasonic Humidifiers

7.6.1.3 Other Humidifiers

7.7 Air Filtration

7.8 Air Purifiers

7.9 Draft Inducers

7.10 Duct Fans



8 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coils

8.3 Transducers

8.4 Actuators

8.5 Radiators

8.6 Condenser

8.7 Compressor

8.8 Other Component



9 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Office

9.2.2 Hospitality

9.2.3 Educational and Government Institutions

9.2.4 Healthcare

9.2.5 Retail

9.2.6 Other Commercials

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Residential

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Other End Users



10 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Honeywell International Inc.

12.2 Uponor Corp

12.3 Danfoss AS

12.4 Carrier Corporation

12.5 Emerson Electric Company

12.6 LG Corporation

12.7 Electrolux AB

12.8 Lennox International Inc

12.9 Panasonic Corporation

12.10 Samsung Electronics

12.11 Haier Inc.

12.12 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.13 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)



