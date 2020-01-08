33 Holdings LLC Launches Diversified & Opportunity Zone Real Estate Funds targeting $100M in Equity & Debt Capital.

Both these funds seek to provide an uncomplicated investment into alternative assets in real estate with focus on risk adjusted double digit returns for investors looking to diversify long-term investments with real estate. The Fund will target small to mid market real estate-based investments deployed against 33 Holdings LLC's fully vertically integrated real estate company projects including joint ventures, Build to Rent (B2R), income producing properties, and substantial value-added renovations including historic properties in residential & commercial real estate. A portfolio-based fund means instant diversification and the potential for higher performance at lower risk levels, in order to power the growth of investors net worth.

33 expects to target a portfolio size of $100M in debt & equity capital via value-add projects in Single Family, Multi Family & Industrial asset class over a period of 3-5 Years. Investors who are looking into invest their regular capital will be able to invest into the diversified fund and investors who are looking to defer, reduce and eliminate their capital gains from sale of stocks, business and/or real estate will be able to allocate their capital gains into our Opportunity Zone Fund allowing them to take advantage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) Federal Opportunity Zone Program. So far, 33 has raised 15% of the Equity Capital in Q4 2019 and will focus on raising more equity capital going into Q1 2020.

The launch of these investment funds follows a series of strategic decisions the company has made over the past few years of expanding its footprint in various asset classes and selling their earlier portfolio in Single Family Rental (SFR) in Dec 2018 to a large Single Family Rental REIT. 33 recently hired key staff members Kristina Reynolds and Mathew Sherman. Kristina Reynolds joined the firm recently for her expertise in Leasing & Management and will be leading our in-house Leasing & Management platform at 33 Realty Management LLC. Mathew Sherman joined 33 Team to focus exclusively on our Opportunity Zone Fund and has been instrumental in acquiring our 1st Opportunity Zone Asset and is closely working with Downtown Economic Development Departments to help us provide the needed offerings to the community via our Opportunity Zone Fund Initiatives. To learn more about 33 please visit http://www.33holdings.com

About 33

33 Holdings LLC is a private equity real estate company that focuses primarily on value added investment strategies that provide risk adjusted double digit growth to Investor Capital via our Investment Funds. We work closely with high net worth investors, family offices and their trusted advisors, as well as corporations, and banks. We have two primary lines of business that include

33 Realty Management LLC – Brokerage, Leasing & Management.

– Brokerage, Leasing & Management. 33 Capital Management LLC – Capital Management Subsidiary

For questions or more information contact 33 at investorrelations@33holdings.com or 678.824.4508

Disclosures:

This is not an offering to subscribe for units in any fund and is intended for informational purposes only. Admission as a Non-Managing Member in the 33H Diversified Fund V LLC or 33 Tax Advantaged Opportunity Zone Fund (referred to herein as the "Funds") is not open to the public. An offering can only be made by delivery of the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum to "qualified purchaser" or "accredited investors" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Copies of the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum may be obtained by contacting 33 at investorrelations@33holdings.com. Investment Partnerships are speculative investments and are not suitable for all investors, nor do they represent a complete investment program. The Fund is NOT registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, pursuant to certain exemptions in such Act.

Key Risk Factors: An investment in the Fund and an indirect investment in the Investments involve a high degree of risk, including the risk that the entire amount invested may be lost. Limited Operating History of the Fund; Lack of Operating History of the Advisor Funds; the Fund's Dependence on the Manager its principals and the Investment Committee; The Fund may have a limited number and type of investments; The Fund may make Investments that may not be advantageously disposed of prior to the date that the Fund is scheduled to be dissolved; Reliance on Key Personnel of the Manager; Absence of Liability; Anti- Money Laundering; Conflicts of Interest; There are risks related to blind pool offerings; There is very little governmental guidance exists regarding the Qualified Opportunity Zone Program, and there can be no assurances the funds meets the asset test and may face penalties for lack of compliance. Investors risk the loss of their entire capital. The foregoing risk factors do not purport to be a complete enumeration or explanation of the risks involved in an investment in the Fund. Prospective Non-Managing Members should read the entire Confidential Private Placement Memorandum and the Limited Liability Company Agreement of the Fund and consult with their own advisers before deciding whether to invest in the Fund.

Please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum carefully before investing as it contains important information on the investment objectives, composition, fees, charges and expenses, risks, suitability, and tax obligations associated with investing in the Fund. Copies of the Private Placement Memorandum may be obtained by contacting 33 at investorrelations@33holdings.com or 678.824.4508. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

