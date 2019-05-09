33 Million Thunder Tokens Sold In Huobi Prime Lite's Inaugural Launch

A streamlined version of Huobi's pioneering Huobi Prime coin launch platform, Prime Lite shares its mission of spreading the maximum number of vetted, quality coins over a wider swath of the trading public.

ThunderCore was founded by noted cryptographic researchers Elaine Shi and Rafael Pass, of Cornell University and Cornell Tech, as well as CEO Chris Wang, founder of the social media gaming company Playdom. ThunderCore sets itself apart through fast throughputs of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) dApp compatibility.

TT has now been fully listed – and is freely tradable – on Huobi Global in the form of TT/HT. TT/BTC, TT/USDT will be added soon. All HT used to buy TT will be burned by Huobi.

Highlights Of ThunderCore's Launch:

Token Name: Thunder Token (TT)

Number Of Participants: 26,472

Total Token Supply: 10,000,000,000 TT

Prime Lite Allocation: 33,333,333 TT (0.33% of Total Token Supply)

Amount Sold: 33,333,333 TT

Amount Of Exchanged HT Burned: 208,333.3313 HT

Price Limit: 1 TT =$0.015

For more information, visit https://huobiglobal.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360000264202

Disclaimer: Huobi Prime and Prime Lite will not, under any circumstances, make price forecasts or representations as to the asset's investment characteristics. Huobi Prime and Prime Lite will not provide any trading or financial advice and Huobi Prime and Prime Lite users should conduct independent analysis including, where appropriate, taking third party legal, tax and financial advice. Huobi Prime and Prime Lite is limited to users from jurisdictions where digital asset trading is a permissible activity and no regulatory restrictions apply.

