33% of Global Portable Fabric Canopies Market Growth to originate from Europe in 2026, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

Portable Fabric Canopies Market Segmentation

The shady canopy segment's portable fabric canopy market share will expand significantly. Large, shaded seating areas may be provided under these canopies, which may be fully enclosed tent-like constructions supported by a large number of legs. Due to its numerous benefits, which include the following, shade canopies are in high demand, which is responsible for the expansion.

Regularly disassembled, transported, and are stand-alone buildings

Often rises at the center to a peak resembling a tent and can be spread out over the legs.

Can be utilized for picnics, beach relaxation, and sporting activities.

Portable Fabric Canopies Market Geographic Landscape

Europe will account for 33% of market growth. The main European markets for movable fabric canopies are the UK, Germany, and France. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the projection period, the portable fabric canopies market will expand in Europe due to factors including rising consumer interest in outdoor recreational activities, the availability of a broad variety of canopies, high disposable income, and an increase in travelers and campers. Buy Sample Report.

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Covered:

Abba Patio

ABC CANOPY

Able Canopies Ltd.

California Canopy

Canopies UK Ltd.

CND Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Eide Industries Inc.

Eurmax Canopy Inc.

Gale Pacific Ltd.

Impact Canopies USA

International EZ UP Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Shady canopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Garden canopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Event tent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Portable garage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abba Patio

11.4 Eide Industries Inc.

11.5 Gale Pacific Ltd.

11.6 International EZ UP Inc.

11.7 KD Kanopy Inc.

11.8 Newell Brands Inc.

11.9 PIC America Ltd.

11.10 ShelterLogic Group

11.11 Vitabri SA

11.12 WeatherPort Shelter Systems

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

