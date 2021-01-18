33-Year DOD Supply Chain and Logistics Expert Jeffrey Curtis Joins SIMBA Chain as Vice President of Defense and Supply Chain

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 33 years of high-level supply chain and logistics roles with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Defense Logistics Agency and a year as a private consultant, Jeffrey Curtis has joined SIMBA Chain as vice president of Defense and Supply Chain. Curtis had served as an independent consultant to the blockchain company since February 2020 after retiring from the federal government.

In this newly created role, Curtis will advise SIMBA Chain on its strategy regarding the DOD and federal government and serve as an ambassador in navigating various departments. Additionally, he will be involved with commercial business, which share the same challenges managing the increasing complexities, disruptions and cyber threats faced by the DOD. Learn more about Curtis and his new role at SIMBA Chain here> https://blog.simbachain.com/blog/meet-jeff-curtis-simbas-logistics-power-player

SIMBA Chain CEO Joel Neidig says that Curtis chose to join a startup validates the tremendous opportunities for blockchain as a critical enterprise level technology. "We could not be more pleased to have Jeff on our team. He started his career at age 22 with the DOD and rose through the ranks to become a senior executive service member known as both a supply chain expert leading policy and strategy for multi-billion dollar entities and a skilled analyst in leveraging analytical techniques. We are looking to Jeff to continue SIMBA's growth in public and private supply chains, specifically in the areas of demand sensing, supply chain security and auditability."

Over the course of Curtis' career with the DOD and Defense Logistics Agency, he led policy and strategy of the $35 billion organization; developed and applied logistics policies, plans, programs, and operations for more than 5.2 million military spare parts along with all food, clothing, medicine and energy; removed over $3 billion in the Agency's inventory while mitigating performance risk; and created a single inventory point for 90 percent of stock that generated immediate savings of $200 million and another $35 million in annual recurring savings.

Curtis, who learned of SIMBA Chain by chance at a supply chain conference, says what attracted him to join the company was that its blockchain platform is a genuine, market-proven product. "That SIMBA negotiated through the wickets of DARPA and secured multiple Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards in their early days is more than impressive. Being a young company with limited bureaucracy, SIMBA has the advantage of being nimble. That's incredibly important to both government and industry that have been forced to navigate unprecedented disruptions over the last year and need real solutions to a litany of threats. Blockchain definitely has a role in mitigating risk."

Curtis earned a bachelor of science in Business Administration from Ohio State University. He earned Level III DAWIA Contracting from the Defense Acquisition University and completed advanced courses at the Federal Executive Institute and Institute for Defense and Business.

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

SIMBA Chain's cloud-based enterprise platform enables academia, industry, and governments to quickly develop and deploy Web 3.0 distributed applications (dApps) across many blockchain platforms. SIMBA Chain was born in 2017 through a DARPA grant awarded to the University of Notre Dame and ITAMCO. SIMBA Chain is the recipient of TechPoint's 2019 Mira Award for New Product of the Year and 1st Source Bank's 2019 Commercialization Award. The SIMBA Chain platform supports Ethereum, Quorum, Binance Smart Chain, RSK, Stellar, Hyperledger, and other blockchain protocols. Learn more.

Media Contact:

Joel Neidig

Phone: 574.914.4446

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SIMBA Chain