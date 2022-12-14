33Across Announces Strategic Partnership With NextRoll to Help Advertisers Launch and Measure Retargeting in Cookieless Environments at Scale

NextRoll Using 33Across' Lexicon Identity Resolution Technology to Build Cookieless Segments And Execute Retargeting Tactics Across The Open Web

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across , an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announced its new strategic partnership with NextRoll , a marketing technology company that enables ambitious marketers to grow their businesses. NextRoll executed an initial proof of concept with 33Across' Lexicon in July 2022 for a select portion of retargeting campaigns. Due to Lexicon's ability to successfully reach and measure cookieless customers, NextRoll has now enabled the technology across 50% of their campaigns in the U.S.

Today, the majority of retargeting is done on cookied inventory, which is one of the strongest performing tactics for retailers but only reaches roughly 50% of consumers. By using 33Across' Lexicon technology, NextRoll is helping marketers increase their actionable retargeting pool. Lexicon enables NextRoll clients to build retargeting segments, target users across the open web, and measure cookieless conversions.

"For nearly a decade, cookie coverage has been declining, resulting in dwindling scale for retargeting pools based on cookied browsers. Retargeting remains a critical tactic for advertisers to reach audiences and our partnership with NextRoll helps their clients re-engage with customers using Safari," said Paul Bell, President, 33Across.

"Having a business with legacy roots in retargeting, we have been at the forefront of testing a variety of future-proofing solutions over the last few years. Lexicon was especially appealing to NextRoll as it has allowed us to deliver immediate value to retargeting clients on Safari while building a foundation for the cookieless future. The 33Across team has been fantastic in accommodating our specific use case and unique approach to testing, and we are excited to continue to grow our partnership together," said Kevin Nolan, Head of Supply & Data Partnerships, NextRoll.

About 33Across

33Across makes the programmatic advertising ecosystem work without cookies, across supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between. Leading global advertisers, platforms, and publishers rely on 33Across to move past cookies and reach consumers in a simple, fair, and transparent manner.

For more information visit www.33across.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter .

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a marketing technology company delivering products ambitious marketers use and rely on to grow their businesses. Powered by machine learning and integrated data platforms, NextRoll's technology serves tens of thousands of businesses globally through its two business units: RollWorks , an account-based platform for business-to-business marketing and sales teams, AdRoll , a marketing and advertising platform for direct-to-consumer brands. NextRoll is a privately-held, remote friendly company headquartered in San Francisco, CA with additional offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, Dublin and Sydney.

To learn more visit www.nextroll.com .

SOURCE 33ACROSS