33Floors Promotes Darragh O'Keeffe to Director of Development & Reporting

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Floors is pleased to announce the creation of a Director of Development & Reporting position and the promotion of Darragh O'Keeffe to the new role.

Darragh has serviced the majority of 33Floors clients over the past five years and has built a reputation internally and externally for building the best-in-class custom Yardi reports. He has worked in our Sydney, Australia, and Cork, Ireland offices, bringing with him extensive international experience related to the nuances of development and reporting.

Darragh O’Keeffe

"I am excited to announce this new role for 33Floors and the position for Darragh. He is a tremendous asset to our clients who are continually coming back to us for additional reporting services that both drive efficiency and enhance visibility into day-to-day operations," remarked 33Floors Co-Founder David Burberry. "Darragh has helped build this reputation in the marketplace and he will now oversee our entire team of development and reporting consultants."

A native of Ireland, Darragh holds a BSc Honor degree in Business Information Systems. He resides in Ireland with his wife Anne Marie and two young daughters Emma and Orla.

The 33Floors team is comprised of people who thrive on staying up-to-date in the industry and with Yardi system optimization, customization, and support. With 33Floors, you get access to a team of Yardi enthusiasts and benefitting from their vast expertise. Contact us with your Yardi questions or learn more at 33floors.com.

