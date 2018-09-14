33rd Annual National Gun Rights Policy Conference Sept. 21-23 In Chicago

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the crucial mid-term Congressional elections looming in November, the 33rd annual Gun Rights Policy Conference (GRPC) will be held Sept. 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago, co-hosted by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA).

Headlining the annual Saturday awards luncheon will be teen Second Amendment champion Kyle Kashuv, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, scene of the tragic Feb. 14 shooting incident in which several of his schoolmates were killed. He is an outspoken Second Amendment activist.

This is the third time that Chicago has hosted the event since 2011. The GRPC traditionally attracts Second Amendment scholars and legal experts along with hundreds of activists from across the United States. A full roster of speakers has not yet been finalized, but included on the agenda will be veteran Second Amendment advocates Alan Gottlieb, CCRKBA chairman; Joseph Tartaro, SAF president, plus radio talk show hosts Mark Walters and Tom Gresham, baseball great Curt Schilling and many others.

The program will include panel discussions on state and national political issues ranging from gun rights issues to the Congressional election outlook. Topics will also include current and upcoming legal battles, social media and outreach, grassroots activism and the importance of local and state legislative races, and filling vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court as well as lower federal courts. There will also be discussions about right-to-carry.

SAF and CCRKBA leaders will be joined by representatives from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, Gun Owners of America, the National Rifle Association and other gun rights organizations. There will also be media specialists and experts on national and international affairs.

Attendance is free, and on-line registration is available at www.saf.org/grpc.

Conference activities kick off Friday evening with a reception, with the main conference events on Saturday, Sept. 22 and Sunday, Sept. 23. The Hyatt Regency O'Hare is located at 9300 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Rosemont, IL 60018.

The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation's oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.

