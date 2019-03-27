$34.8 Bn 3D Printing Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Development of New Industrial-Grade 3D Printing Materials

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Market by Offering, Process, Application, Vertical, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall 3D printing market is expected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2018 to USD 34.8 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.25%

3D printing, also known as AM (additive manufacturing), is the process of making a three-dimensional solid object from a digital file. The object is created through the additive processes wherein successive layers of materials are joined together. Several benefits of 3D printing over the conventional production techniques [such as computer numerical control (CNC) milling] include a reduced number of production steps for complex and customized products, fast delivery time, lower logistics and production costs, and high sustainability and efficiency in production due to reduced material and energy consumption.



3D printing is used to produce prototypes, tooling, and end-user functional parts in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, jewelry, education, tooling, consumer products, and architecture and construction. Currently, the trend in the 3D printing applications is shifting from prototyping to functional part manufacturing in various verticals, such as automotive, medical, aerospace, and consumer goods.



North America accounted for the largest share of 44.6% of the global 3D printing market in 2017, followed by Europe with a share of 28.35%. However, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.15% than that in other regions during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in the installation of 3D printing systems in several sectors. Europe and North America are the next major regions that are expected to witness high growth in the 3D printing market with estimated CAGRs of 23.68% and 20.48%, respectively, during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 3D Printing Market

4.2 3D Printing Market, By Offering, 2018-2024

4.3 3D Printing Material Market, By Material (2018 vs 2024)

4.4 3D Printing Market in North America, By Offering and Country

4.5 3D Printing Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ease in Development of Customized Products

5.2.1.2 Reduction in Manufacturing Cost and Process Downtime

5.2.1.3 Government Investments in 3D Printing Projects

5.2.1.4 Development of New Industrial-Grade 3D Printing Materials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Availability and High Cost of Materials

5.2.2.2 Limitation of Product Size

5.2.2.3 Lack of Standard Process Control

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential to Improve Manufacturing Processes and Enhance Supply Chain Management

5.2.3.2 Emerging Applications in Several Industries

5.2.3.2.1 Automotive

5.2.3.2.2 Printed Electronics

5.2.3.2.3 Education

5.2.3.2.4 Jewelry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Ensuring Product Quality

5.2.4.2 Threat of Copyright Infringement

5.3 Industry Trends

5.4 Emerging Technologies in 3D Printing Market

5.5 Emerging Trends With Materials in 3D Printing Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis



6 3D Printing Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Printer

6.2.1 Desktop

6.2.1.1 Growing Use in Schools and Universities Likely to Increase Demand for Desktop Printers in Coming Years

6.2.2 Industrial

6.2.2.1 Industrial Printers are Used to Generate Concept Models, Precision and Functional Prototypes, Master Patterns and Molds for Tooling, and Real End-Use Parts

6.3 Material

6.3.1 3D Printing Material Market, By Type

6.3.1.1 Plastic

6.3.1.1.1 Thermoplastics

6.3.1.1.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

6.3.1.1.1.1.1 ABS is Ideal for Prototyping and Functional Part Manufacturing Applications

6.3.1.1.1.2 Polylactic Acid (Pla)

6.3.1.1.1.2.1 Pla is the Most Eco-Friendly Material Used in 3D Plastic Printing Processes

6.3.1.1.1.3 Nylon

6.3.1.1.1.3.1 Nylon has Main Applications in Prototyping, Jigs and Fixtures, Tooling, and Short-Run Production of Components

6.3.1.1.1.4 Others

6.3.1.1.1.4.1 Other Thermoplastics Include Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, and Polyvinyl Alcohol

6.3.1.1.1.5 Polypropylene

6.3.1.1.1.5.1 Polypropylene has High Thermal Resistance, Making It Suitable for the 3D Plastic Printing Process

6.3.1.1.1.6 Polycarbonate

6.3.1.1.1.6.1 Features Such as Enhanced Strength and Exceptional Clarity Drives Polycarbonate Use in 3D Plastic Printing

6.3.1.1.1.7 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

6.3.1.1.1.7.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol is Mostly Used as A Support Material to Build 3D Structures

6.3.1.1.2 Photopolymers

6.3.1.1.2.1 Photopolymers are Light-Sensitive Polymers That are Cured By Light Radiation

6.3.1.2 Metals

6.3.1.2.1 Steel

6.3.1.2.1.1 Stainless Steel is Used for Several Applications Supported By Its Ability to Provides A Significant Level of Strengthening to the 3D Printed Model

6.3.1.2.2 Aluminum

6.3.1.2.2.1 Alumide is Commonly Used to Build Complex Models, Small Series of Models, and Functional Models

6.3.1.2.3 Titanium

6.3.1.2.3.1 The Titanium Powder, is Sintered Together By A Laser to Produce End-Use Metal Parts That are as Good as Machined Models

6.3.1.2.4 Silver

6.3.1.2.4.1 Silver is Mainly Used in Jewelry and Ornamental Items Such as Rings, Earrings, and Bracelets

6.3.1.2.5 Gold

6.3.1.2.5.1 Wax 3D Printing and Lost Wax Casting are Used to Craft A Model With Gold as A Material

6.3.1.2.6 Other Metals

6.3.1.2.6.1 The Other Metals Used in 3D Printing Include Alloys, Brass, Copper, Bronze, and Few Other Materials

6.3.1.3 Ceramics

6.3.1.3.1 Glass

6.3.1.3.1.1 SLS and FDM are the Most Commonly Employed Methods of 3D Printing Objects From Glass Powders

6.3.1.3.2 Silica

6.3.1.3.2.1 in 3D Printing, Silica is Used in Polishing and Grinding of Glass and Stones

6.3.1.3.3 Quartz

6.3.1.3.3.1 Quartz is Used as A Raw Material to Manufacture Refractory Shapes for High-Temperature Thermal Methods

6.3.1.3.4 Others

6.3.1.3.4.1 The Other Materials Include Sand and Others

6.3.1.4 Other Materials

6.3.1.4.1 Wax

6.3.1.4.1.1 Wax is Generally Used in the SLS Technology

6.3.1.4.2 Laywood

6.3.1.4.2.1 Laywood is A Wood Filament That Prints Similar to Pla and Releases Wooden Smell When Printing

6.3.1.4.3 Paper

6.3.1.4.3.1 The Availability of Low-Cost Materials Such as Plastics and Papers Allows 3D Printers to Reach the Masses

6.3.1.4.4 Biocompatible Material

6.3.1.4.4.1 Biocompatible Material Can Be Used to Prototype Medical and Dental Products

6.3.2 3D Printing Material Market, By Form

6.3.2.1 Filament

6.3.2.1.1 General Plastics Used in 3D Printing Processes are Available in Filament Form

6.3.2.2 Powder

6.3.2.2.1 Metals and Alloys are Expensive Compared to Other Materials and are Used in Powder Forms

6.3.2.3 Liquid

6.3.2.3.1 3D Printing With Liquids is A Start of New Era in This Industry

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Design

6.4.1.1 in 3D Printing, Design Software is Used to Create Drawings of Parts and Assemblies

6.4.2 Inspection

6.4.2.1 Inspection Software are Developed to Inspect Prototypes to Ensure Their Compliance With Required Specifications

6.4.3 Printing

6.4.3.1 Printing Software Include Tools to Ensure Precision With Functioning of Printers

6.4.4 Scanning

6.4.4.1 Scanning Software Allow Users to Scan Physical Objects and Create Digital Model Or Design

6.5 Service

6.5.1 3D Printing Service Sector is Garnering Significant Traction Compared to Sales of Printers and Materials



7 3D Printing Market, By Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Binder Jetting

7.2.1 Binder Jetting Works With Materials That are Available in Powder Forms

7.3 Directed Energy Deposition

7.3.1 Directed Energy Deposition Process Can Be Used for Repair of Parts as It Allows High-Degree Control of Grain Structure

7.4 Material Extrusion

7.4.1 Simple Printing Technique Makes Material Extrusion Most Commonly Used 3D Printing

7.5 Material Jetting

7.5.1 Advantages of Material Jetting Include Reduced Wastage of Material and Ability to Use Multiple Materials and Colors

7.6 Powder Bed Fusion

7.6.1 Powder Bed Fusion is More Suitable With DMLS, EBM, SHS, SLM, and SLS Technologies

7.7 Sheet Lamination

7.7.1 Sheet Lamination 3D Printing Process is Mostly Used With Metal Or Paper as Printing Materials

7.8 Vat Photopolymerization

7.8.1 Superior Surface Finish and High Accuracy Mainly Drivers Adoption of Vat Photopolymerization Process



8 3D Printing Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stereolithography

8.2.1 High-Quality Surface Finish Provided By Sla Makes It Ideal for Concept Models, Form and Fit Studies, and Investment Casting Patterns

8.3 Fused Deposition Modelling

8.3.1 FDM is Clean, Simple-To-Use, and Office-Friendly 3D Printing Technology

8.4 Selective Laser Sintering

8.4.1 SLS Does Not Require Support for Materials-Powder Bed Itself Acts as Support

8.5 Direct Metal Laser Sintering

8.5.1 Use of Materials Such as Inconel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Titanium Makes Parts Developed From DMLS Durable and Resistant to Heatdue To

8.6 Polyjet Printing/Multijet Printing

8.6.1 MJP is Used to Develop Highly Accurate Models With Intricate Details and Complex Geometries

8.7 Inkjet Printing

8.7.1 Inkjet Printing Enables Building of Multiple Different Parts on Single Print Bed

8.8 Electron Beam Melting

8.8.1 Printers Based on EBM Technology Produce High-Density Parts and Have Relatively Good Mechanical Properties

8.9 Laser Metal Deposition

8.9.1 Lmd Printers Help Reduce Material Wastage and Lower Tooling Costs

8.10 Digital Light Processing

8.10.1 Dlp-Based 3D Printers Produce Accurate Parts With Smooth Surface Finishing

8.11 Laminated Object Manufacturing

8.11.1 Lom is Ideal for Developing Prototypes, Models, and Molds

8.12 Others Technologies

8.12.1 Other Technologies Include Continuous Liquid Interface Production, Selective Heat Sintering, Nanoparticle Jetting, and Multiphase Jet Solidification



9 3D Printing Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Prototyping

9.2.1 Prototyping Helps Reduce Wastage During Prototype Transitions in Traditional Manufacturing

9.3 Tooling

9.3.1 3D Printing is Vital in Manufacturing Industry-It is Used in Prototyping and Tooling for Short-Run Production of End Parts

9.4 Functional Part Manufacturing

9.4.1 Technological Developments Extend Application of 3D Printing to Production of End Parts



10 3D Printing Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Automotive Vertical is Among Earliest Adopters of 3D Printing for Prototyping and End Part Printing

10.3 Aerospace and Defense

10.3.1 Latest Advancements in Technologies and Materials Have Made Aerospace and Defense A Major Application Area for 3D Printing Market Players

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Scope of 3D Printing in Healthcare Vertical Includes Medical Products and Dentistry

10.5 Architecture and Construction

10.5.1 Several Architects and Contractors Have Started Using 3D Printing to Build 3D Structures, Including Houses and Apartments

10.6 Consumer Products

10.6.1 Rise in Adoption of Desktop Or Personal Printers Contributes to Growth of Market for Consumer Products Vertical

10.7 Education

10.7.1 North American and European Education Vertical is Highly Attractive Markets for 3D Printing Players Worldwide

10.8 Industrial

10.8.1 Applications of Am Technologies in Industrial Sector Include Tooling, Special Machinery Manufacturing, and Robotics

10.9 Energy

10.9.1 Energy Players are Early Adopters of 3D Printing Technologies for Small-Scale Manufacturing and Repair Activities

10.10 Printed Electronics

10.10.1 Integration of Printed Electronics and 3D Printing Expands Application Areas to Printed Electronics Vertical, Replacing Printed Circuit Boards (Pcb)

10.11 Jewelry

10.11.1 3D Printing in Jewelry Vertical is Primarily Used for Designing

10.12 Food and Culinary

10.12.1 Advancement in Technology and Availability of Materials Complying Food Standards Boost Adoption of 3D Printing in Food Vertical

10.13 Others

10.13.1 Other Segments Mainly Include Space Exploration and Offshore Marine Industries



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Large Investments By Government Would Drive Growth of 3D Printing Market in US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 3D Printing is Expected to Open New Avenues for Various Businesses in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexican Companies and Associations are Constantly Striving to Boost 3D Printing Market in Country

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth in Market in Europe

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Government, 3D Printing Associations, and Number of Firms in UK Promote Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Healthcare is One of the Fastest-Growing Segments for 3D Printing in France, With Major Applications in Implants and Prosthetics

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, and Consumer Products are Key Growth Enablers of 3D Printing Market in Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Government Support and Investment From Private Companies Driving the 3D Printing Market in Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Growing Focus on Innovations and Rising Number of Start-Ups are Major Drivers of Demand for Industrial 3D Printing in Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Increasing Government Investments in 3D Printing Technologies is Among Major Factors Driving Market in Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 China is Investing Heavily in R&D to Promote the 3D Printing Market

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 3D Printing in India is in Developing Stage and is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth in Near Future

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 Strong Initiatives By the Government Contribute to Noticeable Growth of 3D Printing Market in South Korea

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.4.5.1 Governments in Rest of APAC Countries are Making Investments in Development of the 3D Printing Market

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1.1 Recent Developments and Investment Plans By South African Public Sector Companies are Expected to Uplift 3D Printing Market Across This Region

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Market in South America is Likely to Grow at A Considerable Pace as It is One of the Largest Suppliers of Titanium Ore



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ranking of Key Players, 2017

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Agreements/Partnerships/Collaborations

12.3.2 Product Launches/Developments

12.3.3 Expansions

12.3.4 Mergers/Acquisitions

12.4 Environmental and Other Regulatory Standards



13 Company Profiles



3D Systems

ARC Group Worldwide

Beijing Tiertime Technology

Carbon3D

Cookson Precious Metals

Envisiontec

EOS GmbH

Exone

Ge Additive

Groupe Gorg

HP

Hgans

Markforged

Materialise

Mcor Technologies

Nano Dimension

Optomec

Protolabs

Renishaw

Royal DSM

SLM Solutions

Stratasys

Taulman3D

Ultimaker

Voxeljet

Xyzprinting

