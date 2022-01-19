34% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Scented Candles Market | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Regional Market Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the scented candles market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The rising preferences of consumers to spend on aesthetic home fragrances will drive the scented candles market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. are a few of the key vendors in the scented candles market. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the scented candles market.

Increasing investment in household interiors:

One of the key factors driving the growth of the scented candles market is the increasing investment in household interiors. The growth in residential construction activities due to the rising employment rate, the rapid urbanization, the increasing industrialization, and sustained political support in the form of affordable loans are some of the factors that are driving investments in household interiors. Moreover, initiatives to develop residential buildings that use solar energy promote the demand for eco-friendly home decor products. Thus, the scented candles market is expected to grow due to the increase in investments in home decor products.

Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist scented candles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the scented candles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the scented candles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scented candles market vendors

Scented Candles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

