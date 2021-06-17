34 Patient Groups: Preservation of ACA protections is an important win -- but critical work remains

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 34 patient organizations representing millions of people living with serious and chronic health conditions issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act:

"Patients across the country are finally breathing a sigh of relief. For years, they've faced uncertainty about the future of the landmark law that's enabled millions of people with pre-existing conditions to obtain comprehensive, more affordable health coverage that would have otherwise been out of reach. Patients now know with certainty: the critical protections they rely upon are here to stay.

Today's ruling, however, does not mean our work is over. While recent enhancements to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) including temporary expanded premium subsidies and increased navigator funding represent tremendous strides forward for patients, we believe lawmakers and the Administration must commit to doing even more to ensure our country's health. That task is particularly vital now, as COVID-19 has infected more than 33 million Americans and disrupted the healthcare of countless others.

We remain committed to building upon the ACA's success and look forward to working with lawmakers and the Administration to make health coverage more affordable and equitably accessible; expand and protect Medicaid; and promote access to high-quality insurance now and for generations to come."

The AIDS Institute

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Epilepsy Foundation

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Susan G. Komen

American Kidney Fund

Arthritis Foundation

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

American Lung Association

CancerCare

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

ALS Association

Hemophilia Federation of America

National Psoriasis Foundation

Family Voices

National Eczema Association

National Hemophilia Foundation

National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship

National Patient Advocate Foundation

Cancer Support Community

Immune Deficiency Foundation

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

National Organization for Rare Disorders

American Diabetes Association

National Alliance on Mental Illness

United Way Worldwide

National Kidney Foundation

National Health Council

American Heart Association

March of Dimes

American Liver Foundation

