34 Patient Groups: Preservation of ACA protections is an important win -- but critical work remains
Jun 17, 2021, 13:50 ET
WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 34 patient organizations representing millions of people living with serious and chronic health conditions issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act:
"Patients across the country are finally breathing a sigh of relief. For years, they've faced uncertainty about the future of the landmark law that's enabled millions of people with pre-existing conditions to obtain comprehensive, more affordable health coverage that would have otherwise been out of reach. Patients now know with certainty: the critical protections they rely upon are here to stay.
Today's ruling, however, does not mean our work is over. While recent enhancements to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) including temporary expanded premium subsidies and increased navigator funding represent tremendous strides forward for patients, we believe lawmakers and the Administration must commit to doing even more to ensure our country's health. That task is particularly vital now, as COVID-19 has infected more than 33 million Americans and disrupted the healthcare of countless others.
We remain committed to building upon the ACA's success and look forward to working with lawmakers and the Administration to make health coverage more affordable and equitably accessible; expand and protect Medicaid; and promote access to high-quality insurance now and for generations to come."
The AIDS Institute
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Epilepsy Foundation
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Susan G. Komen
American Kidney Fund
Arthritis Foundation
Muscular Dystrophy Association
Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
American Lung Association
CancerCare
WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease
ALS Association
Hemophilia Federation of America
National Psoriasis Foundation
Family Voices
National Eczema Association
National Hemophilia Foundation
National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship
National Patient Advocate Foundation
Cancer Support Community
Immune Deficiency Foundation
Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
National Organization for Rare Disorders
American Diabetes Association
National Alliance on Mental Illness
United Way Worldwide
National Kidney Foundation
National Health Council
American Heart Association
March of Dimes
American Liver Foundation
Press Contact
Ryan Holeywell
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
[email protected]
(202) 277-0802
SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
