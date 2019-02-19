$341.3 Mn Air Cargo Containers Market - Global Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type, by Material Type, by Deck Type, by Application Type, by Sales Type, by Aircraft Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air cargo containers market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 341.3 million in 2024.

This report studies the global air cargo containers market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Air Cargo Containers Market: Highlights

Increasing cargo traffic (freight tonne kilometers) owing to growing e-commerce, pharmaceutical and electronic industries; development of lightweight and more durable containers; and an advancement in the container technology are some of the major drivers of the market. Increasing aircraft deliveries and higher demand for wide-body aircraft further elevate the demand for containers in the aviation industry.



The market is segmented based on the container type as LD-3, LD-6, LD-11, M-1, and other containers. LD-3 is the most widely preferred container type in both passenger and cargo aircraft. It is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing container type during the forecast period as well. It is highly compatible with Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, such as B747, B767, B777, B787, DC-10, MD-11, A330, A350XWB, and A380. It can also be interchangeably used by replacing other container types.



Based on the material type, the market is segmented as composite containers, metal containers, and other containers. Metal is expected to remain the largest material type in the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of metal containers, excellent track record, and low cost are some of the major growth drivers of the metal containers.



Composite containers segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Superior flame retardancy, higher corrosion resistance, and higher strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight in comparison with metal containers are the major growth drivers of these versatile materials. Additionally, composite containers do not damage easily; thus, help ULD management companies and airlines to address the biggest challenge of reducing the container repair cost. Composites containers are about 20% to 40% lighter than that of aluminum containers.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented as passenger aircraft and freighter aircraft. Passenger aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. Increasing passenger and cargo traffic, introduction of variants of existing aircraft programs (B737 Max, A320neo, and B777x), market entry of new aircraft programs (C919 and MC-21), and rising aircraft fleet size are driving the production of aircraft; therefore, containers used in it. Passenger aircraft usually use its lower hold for carrying containers from one location to another location.



Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented as the narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and military aircraft. Wide-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. High number of containers per aircraft, increasing deliveries of wide-body aircraft, and increasing demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, panel manufacturers, container manufacturers, distributors, ULD management companies, and airline companies. The key air cargo container manufacturers are Zodiac AirCargo Equipment, Cargo Composites, Nordisk Aviation, VRR-Aviation, DokaSch GmbH, and Satco Inc. Development of lightweight containers, a partnership with ULD management companies, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Air Cargo Containers Market - Overview and Market Forces



3. Air Cargo Containers Market Analysis - By Container Type



4. Air Cargo Containers Market Analysis - By Deck Type



5. Air Cargo Containers Market Analysis - By Material Type



6. Air Cargo Containers Market Analysis - By Application Type



7. Air Cargo Containers Market Analysis - By Sales Type



8. Air Cargo Containers Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type



9. Air Cargo Containers Market Analysis - By Region



10. Competitive Analysis



11. Strategic Growth Opportunities



12. Company Profile of Key Players



Cargo Composites

DokaSch GmbH

Envirotainer

Granger Aerospace

Nordisk Aviation

Norduyn Inc.

PalNet GmbH

Satco Inc.

VRR-Aviation

Zodiac AirCargo Equipment

