$347B Mobility as-a-Service (MaaS) Market Insights, 2019-2024: Growth Opportunities, Major Challenges, Technology Trends, Leading Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobility as a Service Market Research Report: By Service Type, Vehicle Type, Commuting Pattern, End Use - Industry Size, Share Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market, which generated a revenue of $171.5 billion in 2018, is predicted to grow to $347.6 billion in 2024, at an 11.9% CAGR during 2019-2024 (forecast period). Car rental was the largest service type category in the market during 2014-2018 (historical period), as a result of the rapid shift from offline booking to online booking and expanding travel and tourism sector.



A major trend in the MaaS market is the adoption of electric vehicles for sharing purposes. Concerned at the high pollution levels and fossil fuel prices, the government of various nations are formulating policies and offering incentives to encourage the usage of electric vehicles in sharing fleets. Additionally, several automotive giants are also taking efforts to offer mobility services on clean-energy vehicles. For instance, plans of launching a sharing service, solely on electric cars, were announced by Hyundai Motor Company in 2019.



Governments are also taking initiatives to make shared mobility popular, thereby driving the MaaS market across the world. With an increasing number of people shifting to shared mobility, from driving their personal vehicles, the problem of urban traffic congestion can be solved. This is why, not just the national governments, but those on the state/province or local levels are also making efforts to augment the popularity of the concept. For instance, intentions of constructing parking infrastructure for shared vehicles were announced by the Mayor of London in November 2018.



In 2018, the largest share in the MaaS market was occupied by the daily commuting category, based on commuting pattern. This is attributed to the increasing number of students and young professionals demanding shared mobility, for meeting their everyday traveling needs. Further, on the bases of vehicle type, the car category led the market in 2018; during the forecast period, the bus category would progress at the highest CAGR, as service providers are expanding in new cities and shuttle services are witnessing swift adoption.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Service Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Commuting Pattern

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End Use

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.7.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service Type

4.1.1.1 Bike Sharing

4.1.1.2 Ride Hailing

4.1.1.3 Ride Sharing

4.1.1.4 Carsharing

4.1.1.5 Car Rental

4.1.1.6 Shuttle Service

4.1.2 By Vehicle Type

4.1.2.1 Two-wheeler

4.1.2.2 Car

4.1.2.3 Bus

4.1.3 By Commuting Pattern

4.1.3.1 Daily Commuting

4.1.3.2 Last-mile Connectivity

4.1.3.3 Occasional Commuting

4.1.3.4 Others

4.1.4 By End Use

4.1.4.1 Personal

4.1.4.2 Business

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Deployment of Electric Fleet in Mobility Services

4.3.1.2 Technological Development Allowing Easy Access to Mobility Services

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Cost-Effective and Convenient Mobility Option

4.3.2.2 Growing Concerns Over Greenhouse Gas Emissions

4.3.2.3 Urban Road Congestion

4.3.2.4 Government Initiatives Facilitating the Increasing Adoption of MaaS

4.3.2.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Improper Infrastructure for Deployment of MaaS

4.3.3.2 Insufficient Internet Penetration

4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Forthcoming Investment

4.3.4.2 Introduction of Mobility as an Ecosystem

4.3.4.3 Introduction of Autonomous Vehicles in MaaS

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. MaaS Technology Trends

5.1 Electric Vehicle as MaaS

5.1.1 Targets of MaaS Companies for the Adoption of Electric Vehicles

5.2 Autonomous Vehicle as MaaS



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Service Type

6.2 By Vehicle Type

6.3 By Commuting Pattern

6.4 By End Use

6.5 By Region



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.2.1 New Product and Service Launches

11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.3 Partnerships

11.2.4 Service Expansions

11.2.5 Geographic Expansions

11.2.6 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2 Lyft Inc.

12.3 Uber Technologies Inc.

12.4 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. (Didi Chuxing)

12.5 Grab Holdings Inc.

12.6 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

12.7 Avis Budget Group Inc.

12.8 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

12.9 Europcar Mobility Group S.A.

12.10 Sixt SE

12.11 Car2Go Ltd.

12.12 DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG

12.13 Shenzhou Youche (Fujian) Information Technology Co. Ltd. (UCAR)

12.14 CarShare Australia Pty. Ltd.

12.15 Turo Inc.

12.16 Zipcar Inc.

12.17 Gett Inc.

12.18 Addison Lee Ltd.

12.19 FREE NOW

12.20 MLU B.V.



