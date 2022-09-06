348 Percent Growth: Front Signs Parent Company Featured in Inc. 5000

Front Signs parent company has recorded a groundbreaking growth rate of 348% over the past year, ensuring their N1762 rank on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America in 2022.

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 has been a remarkable year for Front Signs' parent company called Square Signs, LLC based in Burbank, California. The company recorded a phenomenal growth rate of 348% that got them featured in one of the top-rated business listings - Inc. 5000 Magazine. Front Signs specializes in the manufacturing and installation of bespoke business signs, such as light up signs, custom architectural displays, event signs and much more.

The company ranked N1762 among 5,000 businesses in America. This is a milestone for Front Signs, advancing them towards the goal of being branded as a leader in the signage industry.

"We've been working around the clock for the past few years and we're excited to register such impressive growth," said Gevorg Hambardzumyan, co-founder and CEO of Front Signs. "We're looking forward to receiving higher ranking in the next Inc. 5000 listing and why not, ending up on the Inc. 500 list," he added.

About Inc. 5000

Inc.com is a business magazine which annually announces a list of the fastest growing companies in America. Every year, it compiles a list of the 5,000 most successful companies that have recorded impressive growth over the passing year.

Square Signs, LLC is the parent company of Front Signs and Square Signs. Both were established in 2016 and throughout the years, they've worked with over 50,000 businesses including globally renowned brands.

Front Signs is the largest signage company in the Burbank area and one of the leading sign crafters in Los Angeles. It offers a full spectrum of sign-making services including design, manufacturing, installation and beyond.

