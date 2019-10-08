35-Acre Colorado Mountain Estate Designed to Maximize Views Heads to Luxury Auction® Oct 12th

DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful luxury auction® sale in January of the Beaumont Ranch in Durango, Colorado, luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions is offering another multimillion-dollar property for auction in the scenic mountain town. This Saturday, October 12, 2019, a 35-acre property - named Cascade Pointe by its owners – will be sold to the highest bidder without reserve and regardless of price. Located within the exclusive Windom Ranch community, the custom-built property was previously asking $11.75 million. The auction sale will be held live and on the property site.

Bidders must register to participate in the auction on or before the registration deadline of 5pm MT on Friday, October 11th. Platinum is managing the sale in cooperation with listing agent John Zachary Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby's International Realty.

"Given our success with the sale of Durango's Beaumont Ranch, we're excited to see what the bidders think of Cascade Point," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's president and founder. Platinum sold the 86-acre property for $6.54 million as part of a 4-property auction event held in January 2019. That sale closed in February.

"Our team has been very pleased with the market's response to these Durango offerings. It's a clear sign of the level of interest for premier Durango properties - once buyers are given the proper motivation to act. The luxury auction process provides that motivation."

The property's tri-level residence was designed to take advantage of the spectacular views of the San Juan Mountains and Electra Lake, a serene body of water extending through Windom Ranch. From the striking, floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living areas to the large bay windows in the spacious bedroom suites, the home offers ample venues from which to observe the great outdoors. "Even the small workbench station in the workshop has a window with a direct mountain view," Lesnock added.

The home is nearly 11,700 sf, and includes 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half baths, in addition to sprawling family and entertaining spaces. An expansive great room with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Electra Lake boasts a wood-burning fireplace with sandstone hearth and reclaimed Douglas fir mantle. The great room flows into a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances and rustic yet luxurious wood finishes. The kitchen is flanked on one side by a large dining table with nearby fireplace, and a butler's pantry/prep-kitchen on the other. It's an ideal floor plan for catering to even the largest family gathering.

An enormous master suite is located on the entry level, and features a fireplace lounge backed by mountain views and a spa-like bath with a walk-in shower and oversized jacuzzi tub – again offering postcard-perfect views.

Other special features of the home include a craft/sewing room, commercial-grade workshop, and two garages with heated floors - ideal for the automotive enthusiast.

The grounds include both natural and neatly manicured landscaping, including healthy groves of aspen and evergreen trees as well as perennial gardens in raised stone beds. Two decorative ponds, each with cascading water features, ornament the outdoor seating areas, while multiple, life-sized bronze sculptures by locally (and nationally) renowned artisans playfully dot the landscape. Outdoor living and dining areas feature expansive decking areas (both covered and uncovered) outfitted with wood-burning fireplaces and infrared heat lamps, helping to extend patio season well into autumn.

The property also features commercial-grade heating and SnoMelt systems, ultra-violet water purification, a state-of-the-art security system, as well as two, 1,000-gallon cisterns, a 60-kW backup propane generator and a separate utility cabin/shed for dry-wood or equipment storage. Additional development is permitted on the property parcel, if desired (inquire for details).

More information on the upcoming sale is located online at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com. Buyers may also contact Platinum at 800.939.1672. Final property previews will be held by appointment each day this week, between the hours of 12 and 5pm MT, until the Auction date. As the community and the property are both gated, buyers are encouraged to call in advance for entry.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $893 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.5 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

