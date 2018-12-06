35% Dividend Paid to Members of the Retail Group of New York Workers' Compensation Safety Group #544

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Friedlander Group, Inc., the group manager for Retail Group of New York Workers' Compensation Safety Group #544, underwritten by the NYS Insurance Fund, paid a 35% dividend to 712 members with policies effective during the year of March 1, 2017 to March 1, 2018. This is in addition to the advance premium discount of up to 25%. A member with a standard premium of $10,000 paid only $4,875 in premium, after discounts and dividends. Checks were mailed on October 30, 2018.

"For the past 26 years, retailers in our safety groups maximized their productivity and profits by keeping their employees safe and working," said Friedlander Group President and Group Manager Adam Friedlander. "Retailers enjoy over 51% savings on their workers' compensation, year after year."

Adam Friedlander's second book (available on Amazon) Safety and Workers' Compensation Strategies to Unleash Productivity and Profits shares actionable and proven strategies, from a variety of thought leaders, that enable employers to operate at optimal levels. For more information, visit Adam Friedlander's author page on Amazon.

In 1992, the Friedlander Group formed the first of seven workers' compensation safety groups for wholesalers, restaurants, hotels, oil dealers, and home health care and residential facilities. A total of $226 million in dividends has been paid to members, in addition to advance discounts. The Friedlander Group's Claims Solution™ process and unique reports, self-imposed deductibles, quarterly Executive Action Reports & Safety Services reduce premiums. Visit www.friedlandergroup.com.

