35 Expert Speakers to Chart Future of Gaming at NCLGS Summer Meeting, July 12-14 Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) today announced the roster expert speakers for its Summer Meeting that takes place July 12-14 in Minneapolis. Registration is open to the public at http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html

"It seems that not a day goes by that doesn't contain a headline story about potential developments with the gaming industry. Legislators have the difficult job of deciding on the best policy for each of their states," said NCLGS President William Coley, a Senator from Ohio. "Fortunately, we attract a range of speakers and attendees from all disciplines, including operators, regulators, suppliers, investors, and the media because the issues that are on the minds of legislators affect everyone involved in gaming."

The NCLGS Summer Meeting will focus on critical issues that elected officials throughout the United States will grapple with, ranging from sports betting to wagering on college campuses to the rapid evolution of lotteries. Speakers who will address these and other timely issues include:

Kevin Braig , Partner, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP

, Partner, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP Beth Bresnahan , Executive Director, DC Lottery

, Executive Director, DC Lottery Shelley Buck , President, Prairie Island Indian Community

, President, Prairie Island Indian Community William P. Coley II , Senator from Ohio

, Senator from Frank DiGiacomo , Gaming Industry Practice Group Lead, Duane Morris

, Gaming Industry Practice Group Lead, Tom Foley , Partner, Foley Quigley PLC

, Partner, Foley Quigley PLC Jon Ford , Senator from Indiana

, Senator from Ben Freedland , General Counsel, Minnesota State Lottery

, General Counsel, Minnesota State Lottery Steve Geller , NCLGS Legal Advisor and Principal, Geller Law Firm

, NCLGS Legal Advisor and Principal, Geller Law Firm Brandt Iden , Representative from Michigan

, Representative from James Klas , Founder & Principal, Klas Robinson

, Founder & Principal, Suzanne P. Leckert , Founding Partner, Convergence Strategy Group

, Founding Partner, Convergence Strategy Group Ryan Martin , Associate Professor, Department of Health Education and Promotion, East Carolina University

, Associate Professor, Department of Health Education and Promotion, Nicole Metzgar-Schall , Corporate Counsel, Sportradar

, Corporate Counsel, Sportradar John Osenenko , Vice President, Business Development, Scientific Games

, Vice President, Business Development, Scientific Games John Pappas , CEO, CorridorDC

, CEO, CorridorDC Bill Pascrell III , Lobbyist, Princeton Public Affairs Group

, Lobbyist, Princeton Public Affairs Group Keith Pickard , Assemblyman from Nevada

, Assemblyman from David Pinto , Representative from Minnesota

, Representative from Michael Pollock , Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group Jon Porter , President & CEO, Porter Group

, President & CEO, Kevin Quigley , Foley & Quigley PLC

, Foley & Quigley PLC Christine Reilly , Senior Research Director, National Center for Responsible Gaming

, Senior Research Director, National Center for Responsible Gaming Matthew Roob , Senior Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Group Kevin Ryan , Representative from Connecticut

, Representative from Susan Sheridan Tucker , Executive Director, Northstar Problem Gambling Alliance

, Executive Director, Northstar Problem Gambling Alliance Phil Sicuso , Partner, Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP

, Partner, Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP Bobby Soper , CEO, Sun Gaming & Hospitality

, CEO, & Hospitality Dan Spillane , Senior Vice President, League Governance & Policy, National Basketball Association

, Senior Vice President, League Governance & Policy, National Basketball Association Peter Sullivan , CEO, Jackpocket Inc.

, CEO, Jackpocket Inc. Perry Thurston , Senator from Florida

, Senator from Joe Valandra , Managing Director, VAdvisors LLC

, Managing Director, VAdvisors LLC Daniel Wallach , Founder, Wallach Legal

, Founder, Timothy Wilmott , Chairman, American Gaming Association, and CEO, Penn National Gaming

Additional speakers will be added in the coming weeks.

The robust agenda for three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting includes:

Six legislative committee hearings that will focus on tribal and commercial casinos, responsible gaming, and lotteries, as well legal, regulatory and operational aspects related to sports betting

Two IMGL Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on state lottery technology and the multiple crossover regulatory and legal issues

Keynote Luncheon Address from Timothy Wilmott : "The Next Five Years of Gaming"

: "The Next Five Years of Gaming" Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Sportradar offices

To view the agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators. Those seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 11. https://gaminglabs.com/events/gli-mid-year-seminar/

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

