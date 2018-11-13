35 Major-Brand CEOs Named Industry Titans For Driving Gender Equity

Women’s Foodservice Forum

11:15 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The national thought-leader on gender equity solutions, Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF,) will salute C-Suite vanguards who are publicly committing to help create limitless opportunities for women in their companies and the industry.

In celebration of WFF's 30th Anniversary accelerating women's workplace advancement, 35 of the industry's most forward-thinking CEOs will be honored as Industry Titans, and recognized at a special ceremony as part of WFF's 30th Anniversary Celebration during the 2019 Annual Leadership Development Conference March 10-13 in Dallas.

The WFF Industry Titans are forward-thinking leaders in the food industry who are being recognized for their public commitment to prioritizing women's advancement in their own organizations, leveraging their influence to urge their peers to do the same and creating change that will increase opportunities for women across the industry.

The honorees have joined ranks to help implement WFF's call for industry-wide gender equity solutions driven by CEO engagement that will enable the industry to win the war for talent, reap the proven rewards of gender-diversity and drive business growth.

2019 Industry Titans Are:         

Selim Bassoul

Tom Bené      

Paul Brown   

Michele Buck

Steven Cahillane

Greg Creed    

Joseph DePinto

Steven DeSutter

Lorna Donatone

Melanie Dulbecco

Steve Easterbrook

Beth Ford

Eric Foss

Don Fox

G.J. Hart

Glen Helton

Lisa Ingram

Steve Johnson           

The Middleby Corporation

Sysco

Inspire Brands

The Hershey Company

Kellogg's

Yum! Brands

7-Eleven

FOCUS Brands

Sodexo

Torani

McDonald's

Land O'Lakes

Aramark

Firehouse Subs

Torchy's Tacos

Kuwait Food Company Americana

White Castle System, Inc.

HMSHost

Muhtar Kent

Gene Lee

John Miller

Indra Nooyi*

Todd Penegor

Denny Marie Post

Melinda Rich

Janet Risi       

Wyman Roberts

Grady Rosier

Walter Seib

Sandy Solmon

Ally Svenson

Dawn Sweeney

Nigel Travis

Lance Trenary

Kathy Walters           

The Coca-Cola Company

Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Denny's

PepsiCo

Wendy's International, Inc.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews

Rich Products

Subway's Independent Purchasing

Brinker International, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc.

HMSHost International

Sweet Street Desserts

MOD Pizza

National Restaurant Association

Dunkin' Brands

Golden Corral Corporation

Georgia-Pacific Professional

When women do better, we all do better.
For more information about the Industry Titans, or about WFF's 30 years of creating limitless opportunities for women, visit aldc.wff.org.

*Nooyi holds designation of inaugural Global Titan

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

