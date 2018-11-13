35 Major-Brand CEOs Named Industry Titans For Driving Gender Equity

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The national thought-leader on gender equity solutions, Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF,) will salute C-Suite vanguards who are publicly committing to help create limitless opportunities for women in their companies and the industry.

In celebration of WFF's 30th Anniversary accelerating women's workplace advancement, 35 of the industry's most forward-thinking CEOs will be honored as Industry Titans, and recognized at a special ceremony as part of WFF's 30th Anniversary Celebration during the 2019 Annual Leadership Development Conference March 10-13 in Dallas.

The WFF Industry Titans are forward-thinking leaders in the food industry who are being recognized for their public commitment to prioritizing women's advancement in their own organizations, leveraging their influence to urge their peers to do the same and creating change that will increase opportunities for women across the industry.

The honorees have joined ranks to help implement WFF's call for industry-wide gender equity solutions driven by CEO engagement that will enable the industry to win the war for talent, reap the proven rewards of gender-diversity and drive business growth.

2019 Industry Titans Are:

Selim Bassoul Tom Bené Paul Brown Michele Buck Steven Cahillane Greg Creed Joseph DePinto Steven DeSutter Lorna Donatone Melanie Dulbecco Steve Easterbrook Beth Ford Eric Foss Don Fox G.J. Hart Glen Helton Lisa Ingram Steve Johnson The Middleby Corporation Sysco Inspire Brands The Hershey Company Kellogg's Yum! Brands 7-Eleven FOCUS Brands Sodexo Torani McDonald's Land O'Lakes Aramark Firehouse Subs Torchy's Tacos Kuwait Food Company Americana White Castle System, Inc. HMSHost Muhtar Kent Gene Lee John Miller Indra Nooyi* Todd Penegor Denny Marie Post Melinda Rich Janet Risi Wyman Roberts Grady Rosier Walter Seib Sandy Solmon Ally Svenson Dawn Sweeney Nigel Travis Lance Trenary Kathy Walters The Coca-Cola Company Darden Restaurants, Inc. Denny's PepsiCo Wendy's International, Inc. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews Rich Products Subway's Independent Purchasing Brinker International, Inc. McLane Company, Inc. HMSHost International Sweet Street Desserts MOD Pizza National Restaurant Association Dunkin' Brands Golden Corral Corporation Georgia-Pacific Professional

When women do better, we all do better.

For more information about the Industry Titans, or about WFF's 30 years of creating limitless opportunities for women, visit aldc.wff.org.

*Nooyi holds designation of inaugural Global Titan

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

