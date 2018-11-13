35 Major-Brand CEOs Named Industry Titans For Driving Gender Equity
DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The national thought-leader on gender equity solutions, Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF,) will salute C-Suite vanguards who are publicly committing to help create limitless opportunities for women in their companies and the industry.
In celebration of WFF's 30th Anniversary accelerating women's workplace advancement, 35 of the industry's most forward-thinking CEOs will be honored as Industry Titans, and recognized at a special ceremony as part of WFF's 30th Anniversary Celebration during the 2019 Annual Leadership Development Conference March 10-13 in Dallas.
The WFF Industry Titans are forward-thinking leaders in the food industry who are being recognized for their public commitment to prioritizing women's advancement in their own organizations, leveraging their influence to urge their peers to do the same and creating change that will increase opportunities for women across the industry.
The honorees have joined ranks to help implement WFF's call for industry-wide gender equity solutions driven by CEO engagement that will enable the industry to win the war for talent, reap the proven rewards of gender-diversity and drive business growth.
2019 Industry Titans Are:
Selim Bassoul
Tom Bené
Paul Brown
Michele Buck
Steven Cahillane
Greg Creed
Joseph DePinto
Steven DeSutter
Lorna Donatone
Melanie Dulbecco
Steve Easterbrook
Beth Ford
Eric Foss
Don Fox
G.J. Hart
Glen Helton
Lisa Ingram
Steve Johnson
The Middleby Corporation
Sysco
Inspire Brands
The Hershey Company
Kellogg's
Yum! Brands
7-Eleven
FOCUS Brands
Sodexo
Torani
McDonald's
Land O'Lakes
Aramark
Firehouse Subs
Torchy's Tacos
Kuwait Food Company Americana
White Castle System, Inc.
HMSHost
Muhtar Kent
Gene Lee
John Miller
Indra Nooyi*
Todd Penegor
Denny Marie Post
Melinda Rich
Janet Risi
Wyman Roberts
Grady Rosier
Walter Seib
Sandy Solmon
Ally Svenson
Dawn Sweeney
Nigel Travis
Lance Trenary
Kathy Walters
The Coca-Cola Company
Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Denny's
PepsiCo
Wendy's International, Inc.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews
Rich Products
Subway's Independent Purchasing
Brinker International, Inc.
McLane Company, Inc.
HMSHost International
Sweet Street Desserts
MOD Pizza
National Restaurant Association
Dunkin' Brands
Golden Corral Corporation
Georgia-Pacific Professional
When women do better, we all do better.
For more information about the Industry Titans, or about WFF's 30 years of creating limitless opportunities for women, visit aldc.wff.org.
*Nooyi holds designation of inaugural Global Titan
ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.
